First an explosion, then a fire and finally the discovery of four deaths and the suspicion that the flames in various parts of a Nebraska vacation resort were the work of a killer. This is the scenario faced by the authorities of Laurel, a town of less than a thousand inhabitants northwest of Omaha.

Here on Thursday the local police had received a first phone call reporting an explosion in a house. The agents had found the house destroyed by the fire and a body. While the investigation was underway, the station received another phone call reporting a fire in a house only three blocks away. Among the remains of the house, the police found three other bodies.

The idea that it was a coincidence immediately seemed strange in a place where nothing ever happens and famous only for being the birthplace of actor James Coburn. Within hours, the police identified a suspect, Jason Jones, 42, who lives in the house opposite the one where the explosion took place. When the agents broke into his house, they found Jones in his room, with severe burns. The local police chief did not want to indicate the motive, but merely said: “We believe that the community is now safer. Everyone here knows everyone.” This last statement would suggest the hypothesis that some neighbors gave a hand to solve the case and to correlate the four deaths with the alleged perpetrator.

The victims are a man, Michele Ebeling, 53, found dead in the first home, and a family of three, Gene Twiford, 86, his wife Janet, 85, and daughter Dana, 55.