The storm breaks out a What’s the weather like. Luciana Littizzetto e Fabio Fazio they land one of their coups, one of those monologues that raises the storm. The protagonists of Littizzetto’s message read during the prime time rush hour on Sunday evening on Rai 3 are two children, one the son of a heterosexual couple, the other the son of a homosexual couple. All this coincidentally the day after the demonstration of Milano against the ban on registering the children of homosexual couples in which the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, also participated.

The passages that have caused discussion (and not a little) are these: “You can’t stop love, at best you can trip him up, but then he stands up and goes on”, applause in the studio for the comedian, with Fazio who commented: “With all due respect to those who govern us, let’s try not to create more pain”. In short, a real attack on the executive in prime time. And the response from the center-right was not long in coming. he thought Maurice Gasparri to intervene: “Pathetic demagoguery of the #Littizzetto #CTCF propaganda for the rented uterus, damage to women’s rights, buying and selling children #horrorRai”. In short, the case is open and certainly will not close soon…