Home World “Horror in Rai”, the storm breaks out
World

“Horror in Rai”, the storm breaks out

by admin
“Horror in Rai”, the storm breaks out

The storm breaks out a What’s the weather like. Luciana Littizzetto e Fabio Fazio they land one of their coups, one of those monologues that raises the storm. The protagonists of Littizzetto’s message read during the prime time rush hour on Sunday evening on Rai 3 are two children, one the son of a heterosexual couple, the other the son of a homosexual couple. All this coincidentally the day after the demonstration of Milano against the ban on registering the children of homosexual couples in which the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, also participated.

The passages that have caused discussion (and not a little) are these: “You can’t stop love, at best you can trip him up, but then he stands up and goes on”, applause in the studio for the comedian, with Fazio who commented: “With all due respect to those who govern us, let’s try not to create more pain”. In short, a real attack on the executive in prime time. And the response from the center-right was not long in coming. he thought Maurice Gasparri to intervene: “Pathetic demagoguery of the #Littizzetto #CTCF propaganda for the rented uterus, damage to women’s rights, buying and selling children #horrorRai”. In short, the case is open and certainly will not close soon…

See also  Switzerland, widowers discriminated against by law: confirmation from the European Court of Human Rights

You may also like

Alleged scam by a Palermo stationer on the...

Iranian President Rahid welcomes Saudi King’s invitation to...

Israel, the Hyundai excavators used for war crimes?...

News Udinese – Udogie still in the under...

Deductions Home bonus and joint account: beware there...

Katarina Sotirović on divorce and new boyfriend |...

We interviewed Sandra Hernández for her “Frankenstein”

Algae alarm in Florida, the monstrous mass 8,000...

Formula 1 Sergio Perez won the Saudi Arabian...

Twenty years ago the US invasion of Iraq:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy