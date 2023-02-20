Home World Horror in Texas: a man kills 3 girls and rapes a twelve year old then kills himself
Horror in Texas: a man kills 3 girls and rapes a twelve year old then kills himself

Horror in Texas: a man kills 3 girls and rapes a twelve year old then kills himself

WASHINGTON. Three girls aged 19, 14 and 13 – one of them pregnant – were killed by a man who then raped another 12-year-old girl and eventually killed himself. The American media report it. The tragedy occurred on the outskirts of Houston, Texas, last night in the house of the killer’s girlfriend who was not present at the time of the massacre.

The twelve-year-old – attacked at home – managed to escape taking her one-year-old nephew with her and asked for help from the neighbors who called the police.

