Horse racing without horses – the strangest sport | Sport

There are various sports on the planet, most of them are played with a ball, although there are some that are played without it. One example of this is horse racing, Nikola Jokić’s favorite hobby. Can you imagine horse racing without horses? In Finland, they succeeded in this and invented a completely new sport.

The name of this sport in the original is “Hobby horsing” and special rules apply there. It is most popular among girls aged 12 to 18 and mostly they compete, although there are also boys and those who are a little older, although not as many. The idea is that the participants make their own horse head and stick and they compete. It sounds complicated, but in the videos you can see that it’s simple. The girls are running around and jumping over obstacles, running, having fun…

Animal protection societies support this sport. The Equestrian Association of Finland also announced their support. “It is beautiful that this sport has become a phenomenon and that it is so popular. It gives those children who don’t have horses and who don’t know much about horses a chance to have fun“, said Fred Sundvol. It has become quite popular in Australia as well, but not so much in other countries. It is jokingly called “vegan horse riding” on social networks.

