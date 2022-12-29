Home World Hospitals and morgues full, China is shaking again: EU and US countermeasures
World

Hospitals and morgues full, China is shaking again: EU and US countermeasures

by admin
Hospitals and morgues full, China is shaking again: EU and US countermeasures

A “free all” that excites the Chinese and scares the rest of the world. After three years of semi-sealed borders, the last barrier of the zero Covid strategy to be torn down to remove China from the international isolation in which it had holed up is that of the borders. From 8 January, citizens of the People’s Republic will once again have passports renewed: they will be able to leave the country to travel and, above all, return without having to do any quarantine.

See also  Peru, the Navy under accusation after the eruption in Tonga: "The tsunami warning issued too late"

You may also like

Orderly release of outbound travel: the first batch...

Russia at the time of the special operation....

Russians retreat from Kreminna, possible breakthrough into Donbass

Progress in the situation in Russia and Ukraine:...

Majorino: “The Democratic Party is for legality. Salvini...

French flu epidemic worsens, health minister says medical...

With the return of Netanyahu, Israel plunges towards...

Make a good combination of policies to accelerate...

Japan restricts Chinese tourists, the United States, the...

[Year-end inventory]The decoupling of the West and the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy