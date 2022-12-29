A “free all” that excites the Chinese and scares the rest of the world. After three years of semi-sealed borders, the last barrier of the zero Covid strategy to be torn down to remove China from the international isolation in which it had holed up is that of the borders. From 8 January, citizens of the People’s Republic will once again have passports renewed: they will be able to leave the country to travel and, above all, return without having to do any quarantine.