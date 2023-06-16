Hostage crisis Rudo | Info

A hostage crisis has been going on in Rudo since this morning, Mondo learns.

Source: Mondo – Slaven Petković

As we learn, members of the Judicial Police of the Republika Srpska came this morning to take a person to the court in Višegrad, following a court order. but he turned a deaf ear and threatened that he was armed, and that electricity had been conducted on his property.

At this place, as we unofficially learn, there are currently two court police officers and several other persons. The suspect managed to escape in the meantime, but was subsequently arrested.

Members of the RS MUP Gendarmerie were also sent to the scene.

More soon…

(WORLD)