The oldest flying weapon returns to scare. In an age of drones, satellites and artificial intelligence, hot air balloons used as a strategic tool in the challenge between powers seem an abstruse and anachronistic gimmick. In fact, they still have a number of competitive and surprising elements. First of all, the unlimited range: the balloons can follow the wind across oceans and continents and, thanks to weather computers, it is possible to calculate the currents very precisely.