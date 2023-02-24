Home World hot and windy night in the whole province. There are over +22°C currently also in the capital!
hot and windy night in the whole province. There are over +22°C currently also in the capital!

hot and windy night in the whole province. There are over +22°C currently also in the capital!

As expected, southern ventilation is gradually intensifying in our province, with wind gusts that locally are already reaching 70km/h even in the city center of Palermo. This situation is causing the temperatures to skyrocket…

Palermo weather: hot and windy night throughout the province. There are over +22°C currently also in the capital! appeared 45 minutes ago on the online newspaper weathersicily.it

