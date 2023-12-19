Hot Chip: chilli & lime

A new snack from Hot Chip, the brand from the Czech Republic born in 2019, which has made spiciness its trademark.

For all strong palates he has created Chilli & Lime crispsa delicious combination that includes chilli, piri piri (known as African devil) and jalapeno: a mix of crunchiness, spiciness and liveliness

With a dry, spicy flavor that then fades towards the freshness of the lime which makes everything very palatable. The same spiciness that immediately emerges on the palate is attenuated when eating the chip. A combination that even non-spicy lovers might actually like, as the aroma of the chip overpowers the spiciness, leaving out spice sensors.

A snack suitable for an aperitif or while enjoying a good film.

Must try again

