[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, December 22, 2022]During the two special meetings in Washington and Beijing, the war between Russia and Ukraine has reached a critical decision point? “Patriot” vs. “Sarmat”, who is more deterrent? First settle Putin, and then deal with Xi Jinping, Biden made up his mind? | Shen Mingshi Yokogawa Li Lan |

300 days after Russia invaded Ukraine, Zelensky finally got US-made Patriot missiles. On the same day, Putin instructed the army to prepare the Russian-made “Sarmat” missiles. Does Russia really dare to target the United States? Medvedev made a surprise visit to Beijing and handed over Putin’s letter to Xi Jinping. Before Putin launched a new military operation on the Udon battlefield, did Putin once again tip off the letter in advance? Will Russia mobilize a second time? The Sino-Russian joint military exercise is approaching Taiwan, and the Russian-Ukrainian battlefield is linked to the Taiwan Strait. Will the White House make up its mind to put Russia first while stepping up arming Taiwan?

(Editor in charge: Li Hong)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/12/22/a103604074.html