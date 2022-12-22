Home World [Hot spot interaction]The two special meetings between Washington and Beijing, the Russian-Ukrainian war has reached a critical decision point? | Patriot Missile | Taiwan Strait | China-Russia Military Exercise
World

[Hot spot interaction]The two special meetings between Washington and Beijing, the Russian-Ukrainian war has reached a critical decision point? | Patriot Missile | Taiwan Strait | China-Russia Military Exercise

by admin
[Hot spot interaction]The two special meetings between Washington and Beijing, the Russian-Ukrainian war has reached a critical decision point? | Patriot Missile | Taiwan Strait | China-Russia Military Exercise

Beijing time:2022-12-22 12:38

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, December 22, 2022]During the two special meetings in Washington and Beijing, the war between Russia and Ukraine has reached a critical decision point? “Patriot” vs. “Sarmat”, who is more deterrent? First settle Putin, and then deal with Xi Jinping, Biden made up his mind? | Shen Mingshi Yokogawa Li Lan |

300 days after Russia invaded Ukraine, Zelensky finally got US-made Patriot missiles. On the same day, Putin instructed the army to prepare the Russian-made “Sarmat” missiles. Does Russia really dare to target the United States? Medvedev made a surprise visit to Beijing and handed over Putin’s letter to Xi Jinping. Before Putin launched a new military operation on the Udon battlefield, did Putin once again tip off the letter in advance? Will Russia mobilize a second time? The Sino-Russian joint military exercise is approaching Taiwan, and the Russian-Ukrainian battlefield is linked to the Taiwan Strait. Will the White House make up its mind to put Russia first while stepping up arming Taiwan?

(Editor in charge: Li Hong)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/12/22/a103604074.html

See also  Is the FBI's "tossing" justice or controversy? | FBI | Mar-a-Lago | Justice | Controversy | Trump

You may also like

Zelensky to the US Congress: “We have no...

The applause of the US Congress for Zelensky:...

Ftx investigation, former boss Sam Bankman in custody

Don’t want to hit the shirt?10 niche brands...

Can the economy recover quickly after the epidemic...

Morocco ignores the Euroscandal. “It’s just a plot...

Zelensky day at Biden’s: “We want peace, Putin...

Zelensky in the US, Putin’s response on TV...

Qatargate, Cozzolino ready to collaborate. The Panzeri’s Italian...

Qatargate, the Belgian judiciary asks to freeze two...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy