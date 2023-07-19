HOT still up to 47°C! But Look where a DROP in TEMPERATURES is expected soon [Mappe] » ILMETEO.it

Weather: HOT still up to 47°C! But Look where a DROP in TEMPERATURES is expected soon [Mappe]

More heat boom in the next few hours, but with some news The anticyclone Charon has certainly not betrayed the expectations, imagined as in Greek and Roman mythology as the ferryman of Hades: he really projected us into the heart of Summer!

A lot of heat and above all a lot of sultriness are enveloping our country where records are continually being broken.

However, there is also comforting news for those who cannot stand this climatic context. In the next few days, in fact, some regions will be able to enjoy a refresh, even if rather limited.

But let’s go step by step. The great heat will persist from North to South also in the next few hours, with temperatures well above average. In fact, we expect peaks well above 40°C especially in the South, on the two Major Islands and a large part of the Center where the mercury columns will also reach 46/47°C.

The level of physical discomfort will also remain very high due to an increasingly oppressive heat, so much so that the Ministry of Health has announced that there will be no less than 23 red dot cities.

Signs of change will be recorded from Thursday 20 when the anticyclone will lose some of its polish close to the northern regions. A greater storm interference, in fact, will affect part of the northern regions, triggering a moderate air exchange and a consequent thermal decrease, marginally expected also on some stretches of the Centre.

The map that we offer below shows the maximum temperature differences between Wednesday 19 and Thursday 20 July: note that on Thursday the thermal values ​​will drop by up to 4/6°C in the areas colored in blue, while in the areas highlighted with the color blue the differences will be less.Little will change in the rest of the country where, especially in the South and on the two Major Islands, heat and sultriness will continue to strike undisturbed as Charon will be far from letting go. Maximum temperature difference between Wednesday 19th and Thursday 20If everything is confirmed, therefore, at least until Saturday the northern regions and part of those in the center will be able to enjoy a climatic context that is slightly more in keeping with our standards, while elsewhere we will continue to experience scenarios that are still anomalously hot and above average .