Hot, the Times renames Rome: from “Eternal City” to “hell city”

When does the heat end in Rome? The British newspaper Times also asks, which in a item published online renames the Capital from “Eternal City” to “hell city”. Literally “infernal city” due to the high temperatures brought by the Charon anticyclone. Today, according to 3b Meteo, the temperature in Rome has reached 34°C and tomorrow the maximum will be 36°C, but it is in the next few days that the Charon anticyclone will record a record heat.

Tuesday 18 July should be the worst day in the capital, as the temperature could reach 41°C. But for the Times the situation in Rome is already unbearable today. The newspaper talks about the hot tourists and the “fresh and gushing” water of the fountains, starting with that of Trevi, which appear almost like “oases in the desert in front of the hordes of tourists staggering out of the narrow, hot streets” of the Eternal City .

