Home » Hot, third wave arriving: Charon risks shattering some historical records
World

Hot, third wave arriving: Charon risks shattering some historical records

by admin
Hot, third wave arriving: Charon risks shattering some historical records

by palermolive.it – ​​53 seconds ago

Third heat wave arriving in Italy thanks to the African anticyclone Charon. A wave that risks shattering some historical records, such as that of Rome, which in June 2022 recorded the record figure of 40.7°C and in 2007 40.5°C. Values ​​could be exceeded as early as Monday 17 when 41°C is expected in the shade. For Tuesday if…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Hot, third wave on the way: Charon risks shattering some historical records | THE FORECASTS appeared 53 seconds ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Italian robbed and killed in Chicago

You may also like

Javier Corcovado, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Germany, Latest Generation activists attacked and run over...

Title: “Russian President Putin Proposes Andrey Troshev as...

Italy guest of honor in England for the...

“No happy birthday”, the controversy over the “unwillingly”...

Caucasus, the agony of Nagorno Karabakh held hostage...

South Korea Devastated by Heavy Rainfall: 24 Dead,...

Monteperdido adds new dates to the “Daño físico”...

The Spanish impulse for a closer Europe

Nebojša Grahovac interview for MONDO | Sport

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy