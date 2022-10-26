[NTDTV, Beijing time, October 26, 2022]NTDTV recommends popular news and video programs for readers every day.

[Whispering Life]Awaken from a big dream

[Mainland Epidemic Update 10.26]The fall of Shanxi Datong Fengcheng Hospital spreads Shanghai students to collective protest

Insider: Wang Yang and Hu Chunhua were squeezed out, and Li Keqiang’s intervention failed

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China broke out high-level personnel infighting. Four of Xi Jinping’s cronies became permanent members, and the regiment sent “the entire army was wiped out”, which shocked the outside world. According to sources, Wang Yang and Hu Chunhua, who belonged to the Youth League faction, were squeezed out, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang tried to intervene, but failed.

The big cleanup after the 20th?Xi opens Politburo meeting to stress struggle

On October 25, the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee held a meeting. Uphold and strengthen unified leadership, the meeting said, and emphasized struggle. Analysts believe that after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi’s meeting of the Politburo will undoubtedly be targeted, emphasizing that struggle is synonymous with internal cleansing.

Xi Jinping’s 20th National Congress releases signal experts: the CCP is ready to confront the United States

Experts said that Xi Jinping’s report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the new candidates for the Standing Committee show that the CCP is preparing for confrontation with the United States, the relationship between the United States and China is more challenging, and the interaction between the CCP and the West will also change.

Hu Jintao was taken away because of Hu Chunhua?The 20th post-cleaning is approaching

At the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Hu Jintao was blatantly removed, causing an international uproar. Critics believe that due to Hu Jintao’s special status and status, this incident will definitely become a destabilizing factor for Xi Jinping’s “unification”, Xi Jinping is likely to have follow-up actions, and a new round of purges may be coming.

Hunan village officials are promoted to alternate members of the Central Committee, attracting attention

A few days ago, Shi Jintong, a village official in Huayuan County, Xiangxi Prefecture, Hunan Province, was elected as an alternate member of the Central Committee at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, attracting attention from the outside world.

Horror video on the Internet: Nanning man took to the street after murder

In the CCP’s self-proclaimed “safest country in the world“, there have been repeated horrific cases of trafficking and murder. A video posted on the Internet a few days ago showed that a man in Nanning City, Guangxi, was suspected of carrying a knife and holding a human head on the street.

Unusual loud noises in Henan, Shandong and other places emit fire in the air (video)

On October 25, abnormal loud noises were heard in Henan, Shandong, Inner Mongolia and other places. The online video showed that when the loud noise was heard, fire was emitted from the air, and netizens were hotly discussing. The official refutation of the rumor has not given a specific reason, causing more doubts.

It is rumored that Shanghai Tongji University students burst into a collective protest and the whole building refused to go to the square cabin

Recently, local governments in China have been very busy trying to clear the lockdown. It was reported on the Internet that after a student at Tongji University in Shanghai was found to be positive recently, students in two dormitory buildings were required to be transferred to square cabins for isolation. Students in one of the dormitories launched a collective protest, and the relevant news was blocked by the authorities shortly after it was posted on the Internet.

The 20th party media polls are questioned: they are all lying flat, how can they be confident?

During the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the party media released a poll saying that Chinese young people are becoming more and more confident, with more than 90% of young people “looking down” or “looking down” on the West. But some Chinese youths said bluntly: “It’s all lying flat and moisturizing, where’s the confidence.”

Hunan Xintian Mountain Fire has spread from the 20th to the present (video)

During the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, a mountain fire broke out in Xintian County, Yongzhou City, Hunan Province. According to reports, the wildfire continued for several days, and as of now, the forest fire has not been completely extinguished. Some netizens said that the villagers’ houses suffered heavy losses.

Li Qiang’s promotion

Let’s pay attention to the latest situation of the CCP’s epidemic prevention and control. Li Qiang, secretary of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee, not only did not need to take responsibility after the tragic closure of the city in March this year, but he was also successfully promoted to the second-in-command of the CCP, becoming a benchmark for extreme epidemic prevention in various places.

Zhengzhou city closure drives people crazy, three terrorist murders reported in one day

Zhengzhou has been closed for more than half a month, causing many citizens to collapse. It is reported on the Internet that there were three murders in a day in the city, one was a rope falling downstairs, one was killing an epidemic prevention worker with a knife, and one was killing a body and throwing a corpse downstairs.

Fight with the US?Li Shangfu, who was sanctioned by the United States, is expected to take over as defense minister

After the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China announced the list of the Central Military Commission, Li Shangfu, who has been included in the sanctions list by the United States, is expected to take over as Defense Minister. Hong Kong media pointed out that the CCP may use this to “demonstrate” to the United States, but how will the defense ministers of China and the United States meet in the future?

Authoritative survey: COVID-19 vaccine more susceptible to CCP virus months after vaccination

The newly released authoritative survey report shows that months after vaccination against COVID-19, the human body is relatively more susceptible to the CCP virus. This time, the investigation was aimed at the Pfizer vaccine produced by the United States and the AstraZeneca vaccine in the United Kingdom.

Global capital ‘frustrated and angry’ at Xi Jinping’s ‘new China‘

After the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping’s monopoly of power has worried investors in China. Just a day after Xi broke the two-term rule for Chinese leaders, Chinese capital lost $447 billion. Bank of America said international capital managers were “frustrated and angry.”

The yuan continued to depreciate to a record low on Tuesday, and the regulators urgently “investigated”

On Tuesday (October 25), the onshore RMB exchange rate against the U.S. dollar continued to depreciate sharply, reaching a record low of 7.3658 yuan per U.S. dollar. Previously, due to the continuous decline of the RMB exchange rate for several days, the CCP’s foreign exchange regulator conducted an urgent investigation on the RMB positions held by some banks on the 24th on the grounds of “suspecting that someone maliciously shorted”, but it still failed to stop the trend of RMB depreciation.

Personnel layout after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

After the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, a new round of personnel arrangements began. A few days ago, Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, appeared at a meeting as the head of the Central Propaganda Department. Li Shulei is rumored to be Xi Jinping’s confidant and is known as Xi Jinping’s “literary courage”.

U.S. considers upgrading weapons and equipment to aid Ukraine

The United States is considering sending old Hawk (HAWK) air defense equipment to Ukraine to help Kyiv defend against Russian drone and cruise missile attacks, two U.S. officials told Reuters.

Matas’s speech in Japan condemns the CCP’s crime of organ harvesting

Recently, Canadian international human rights lawyer David Matas participated in a seminar hosted by the “China Organ Transplantation Consideration Association” in Japan to expose the crime of the CCP’s living organ harvesting. Many Japanese parliamentarians showed their support.

