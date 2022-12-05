[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, December 05, 2022]NTDTV recommends popular news and video programs for readers every day.

[Latest]2022 Qatar World Cup: schedule, results and group stage standings

[Mainland Epidemic Update 12.05]It is rumored that Hangzhou pulled 5 buses overnight to quarantine children

Wang Youqun: What should Xi Jinping do if Jiang Zemin is dead?

Analysis of Jiang Zemin’s “violent corpse”: the struggle within the party may become more intense

After the death of Jiang Zemin, the former leader of the Communist Party of China, his body was urgently transported to Beijing in a transparent coffin. When it was lifted off the plane, it was exposed to direct sunlight. The outside world called it a “violent corpse”. Analysts believe that the factions of Xi Jinping and Jiang Zemin have been fighting for ten years, and all arrangements after Jiang’s death are political needs, and the struggle within the party may become more intense.

Inside Story of Jiang Zemin’s Death Protection “Dragon Vein” Leading to the Death of 5,000 People

After the death of Jiang Zemin, the former leader of the Communist Party of China, the party media Xinhua News Agency recorded Jiang’s life and published photos of Jiang Zemin in the front line of flood fighting in 1998 when the Yangtze River flooded. However, according to the book “Jiang Zemin and His Man”, Jiang Zemin vetoed the flood diversion plan and ordered the military and civilians to strictly guard against it in order to ensure the “dragon vein” to continue his political life. As a result, nearly 400 million people were affected and nearly 5,000 people died.

Unbearable and unbearable quarantine, Chinese people are forced to carry kitchen knives to resist (Video)

The CCP’s extreme anti-epidemic policy has made it unbearable for many Chinese people. Videos posted on the Internet show that people in many places are holding kitchen knives at home and resisting the CCP’s epidemic prevention personnel. A netizen said, “Defending one’s own homeland is the last line!”

The White Paper Revolution caused the CCP to panic, Liangma Bridge and Sitong Bridge in Beijing were heavily guarded

The “blank paper revolution” directly shouted the slogan “the Communist Party stepped down”, which made the CCP authorities panic. Recently, Beijing’s Liangma Bridge, Sitong Bridge and other protest sites have stepped up security, and colleges and universities in Beijing and across the country have asked students to leave school and return to their hometowns early to prevent student gatherings.

Mass Protests Break Out at Wuhan University, Students Demand Freedom to Return Home

When the “white paper movement” in mainland China was surging, a large-scale protest broke out at Wuhan University, demanding that the school be allowed to return home freely.

U.S. intelligence chief: Xi Jinping is unwilling to accept vaccines from Western countries

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Haynes recently revealed that Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping is unwilling to accept vaccines from Western countries.

Watching Korean dramas is the same crime as killing people!3 North Korean high school students publicly executed

Recently, news came out from North Korea that three high school students were recently publicly executed by the Kim Jong-un authorities. One of them was accused of murdering his stepmother, while the other two were sentenced to death for spreading Korean TV dramas.

The White Paper Revolution Continues to Ferment IFCSS Statement “End the CCP”

The “blank paper revolution” triggered by the CCP’s epidemic prevention tyranny continues to ferment. Over the past few days, calls for “the Communist Party to step down” have resounded at home and abroad. The National Federation of Chinese Students and Scholars issued a statement calling for an “end to zero disaster and an end to the CCP regime.”

The White Paper Movement continues to burn Japanese Chinese in Osaka: Overthrow the Communist Bandits and give me back the mountains and rivers

A rally protesting the CCP’s policy of zeroing out was held in Osaka, Japan on the 3rd. The Chinese in Japan not only expressed dissatisfaction with the epidemic prevention and control policy, but also shouted slogans such as freedom and democracy.

Overseas promoters of the “Blank Paper Revolution” suddenly “declared not to commit suicide”

A Twitter netizen named “Ms. Li is not your teacher” whose voice has been greatly increased due to the spread of the “blank paper revolution” message suddenly published a statement on Twitter not to commit suicide, which aroused the attention of the outside world.

Iran abolishes morality police after months of protests

The death of Iranian woman Martha Amini after being arrested by the morality police for “illegal wearing of the hijab” sparked large-scale public protests and demonstrations. After nearly three months of protests, Iranian authorities announced the abolition of the morality police.

Fear of white paper movement protests: CCP uses digital footprints to track participants

Various mobile phone communication social software plays an important role in China‘s white paper movement, but the mobile phone digital footprints left by the participants have become the basis for the Chinese police to settle accounts. According to foreign media reports, more and more participants were approached by the police, and strangers even attempted to log in to social media accounts.

[Forbidden news]The white paper revolution ignited to the Internet, and a large number of people declared to withdraw from the CCP

The recent “blank paper revolution” is the largest public protest in China since June 4th. Not only happened on the street, campus, but also spread to the Internet. Overseas Quit the CCP website has received a large number of people’s statements in the past few days, quitting the CCP team organization.

【Forbidden News】Jiang Zemin’s method of persecuting Falun Gong brings disaster to the whole people

Jiang Zemin, the former leader of the Communist Party of China, has died. The crimes he committed in his life have once again attracted the attention of global public opinion. In particular, the methods he adopted to persecute Falun Gong have now been widely used against ordinary Chinese people.

【Forbidden News】Supporting the white paper to protest the paralysis of the CCP’s official website by the hacker organization

In support of the White Paper Movement in mainland China, the largest international hacker organization “Anonymous” announced the launch of “Operation White Paper”, attacking the CCP government website, hacking into monitors, and publishing the Shanghai police list and the identity information of the Director of National Security.

[Foresight Quick Review]Is the relaxation of epidemic prevention a scam?Autumn Settlement Upgrade

【Universal Scanner】EU set price limit on Russian oil at $60 per barrel, G7, Australia agreed

[Exploration Time]Why Ukraine Doesn’t Yield to Russia’s 4,700 Missiles

[Forbidden News]Selection of the Three Retirement Statement on December 4

【Forbidden News in China】December 4 full version

【Global Direct】December 4 full version

[Global News]Full version on December 4th

