A Bulgari Hotels & Resorts inaugurou o Bulgari Hotel Tokyoon floors 40 to 45 of Tokyo Midtown Yaesu, the skyscraper overlooking Tokyo’s red-brick station, the Imperial Palace Gardens and Mount Fuji.

The new Hotel has 98 luxurious rooms and suites designed by the architecture studio of Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, based in Milan, responsible for the look of the eight Bulgari hotels and resorts around the world.

The space also features the sumptuous 400 m² Bulgari Suite, the luxurious Spa and the iconic Rooftop Bulgari Bar and Terrace Gardens with stunning views of the city on the 45th floor.

The Bulgari Hotels & Resorts Collection began as an initial set of three properties in Milan, London and Bali, and has recently added new ones in Beijing, Dubai, Shanghai and Paris,

Bulgari Hotel Tokyo is the eighth jewel in the collection, and four additional hotels are coming soon for Rome, Miami, Maldives and Los Angeles between 2023 and 2026.

Hotel Bulgari Tokyo – 40 Floor @ publicity Hotel Bulgari Tokyo Bar @ disclosure Hotel Bulgari Tokyo Bar @ disclosure

About to Bulgari

Part of the LVMH Group, Bulgari was founded in Rome in 1884 as a jeweler. Known as the magnificent Roman jeweler and master of colored gemstones, Bulgari has established a worldwide reputation for Italian excellence and is known for its exquisite craftsmanship.

The company’s international success has evolved into a diversified global provider of luxury products and services, from fine jewelry and high-quality watches to accessories and perfumes, and featuring an unrivaled network of boutiques and hotels in the world‘s most exclusive shopping areas.