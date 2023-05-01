Hotfix available for iOS 16.4.1 and macOS Ventura 13.3.1

Apple has released an update with the rapid safety intervention mechanism integrated in iOS and macOS Ventura. This update, intended for users of macOS Ventura 13.3.1 and iOS 16.4.1, is a particular type of update that in some cases does not require restarting the machine.

The new security update mechanism built into macOS Ventura, iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 works the same way as regular software updates and allows you to keep security features always up-to-date.

Apple explains that rapid security fixes on devices are a mechanism to get security fixes to users more frequently.

Rapid Security Response does not honor the managed software update delay; however, since they only apply to the latest minor OS version, if the minor OS update is delayed, response is effectively delayed as well.

To automatically apply the interventions and perform the restart, as required in iOS and iPadOS, just go to Settings > General > Software Update and activate the “Security interventions and system files” option.

In macOS Ventura just go to System Settings > General > Software Update, click on Advanced and activate “Install security measures and system files”.

Update. Not all users seem to be able to download the update. If you are unable to install it, the advice is to try again after a few hours.