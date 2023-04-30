Hottest Taxi Driver | Magazine | Style

She graced the covers of Playboy, and after her divorce she decided to work as a taxi driver.

Source: Instagram/nannettehammondloschiavo

Nanette Hammond has made a complete turnaround in her career. In order to recover from the divorce, she decided to work as a taxi driver and give up the covers of the famous Playboy, which she graced several times. She loves plastic surgeries, she spent about 350,000 euros on them, but she did after the divorce, she was completely without money. As she says, she slept in a studio apartment and realized that she had to gain financial stability.

“Now I’m here and I work as a taxi driver. I thought about it for a while because I didn’t have a car for more than a year, my ex-husband took all my cars. I love driving and I’ll tell you this is fun. Everyone I pick up says the same thing… They’ve never seen a hotter driver than me. The funniest thing about all of this is that when I stop, literally everyone says ‘Oh God, I didn’t expect you to look like that’ or ‘How beautiful you are’ and things like that“, explains Nanet from Cincinnati.

He describes his work as therapeutic, because he enjoys communicating with people from different social strata. The mother of six has not paid a single bill for 17 years thanks to her rich husband, but as she says, her job as a taxi driver gave her a new perspective. She wants to be an inspiration to women.

“The pay is good, I get a big tip and so far I haven’t had any problems. Everyone is so friendly and nice and there are so many good people. It’s just a great experience driving people, meeting new people,” says Nanet, who graced the cover of Playboy six times and who wants to encourage other women to look for work in fields where men are predominantly employed.

“It’s a great experience, you can make a lot of money. Maybe I’m setting the bar for more women who want to do this job. You can set your own hours, you can go to family events because you can stop and go wherever you want . You make your own schedule, which is pretty amazing, and one of the pluses is that you don’t have anyone ‘over your head’. You can just be yourself. This is my journey now and I love it. We’ll see where it goes,” he points out. former model.

(WORLD)