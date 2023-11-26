HOUNAX Explosion Adds to Challenges in Hong Kong Virtual Currency Regulation

Cryptocurrency platform HOUNAX exploded in Hong Kong – more than $100 million involved

Financial Associated Press, November 26 (Reporter Cheng Mengqi) – Another cryptocurrency platform explosion has shaken Hong Kong. Investors who utilized HOUNAX found themselves unable to retrieve their investment funds. This incident comes just two months after the JPEX virtual asset trading platform also exploded, involving numerous Hong Kong entertainers and social media celebrities, causing investors in Hong Kong to re-evaluate the risks of the cryptocurrency market.

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission had already added HOUNAX to the list of suspicious virtual asset platforms on November 1. After the JPEX explosion in October, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission and the Police Force established a special working group with the aim of strengthening cooperation in monitoring and investigating illegal activities linked to virtual asset trading platforms.

The situation was laid out in a press conference held by Hong Kong police on November 25. Superintendent Chan Wai-kee of Intelligence and Support of the Commercial Crime Bureau disclosed that scammers posing as investment experts attracted citizens to invest in HOUNAX, promising high returns. However, the 131 victims involved found themselves unable to retrieve their money, with a total of over 100 million yuan involved. The fraud in each case ranged from 120,000 yuan to 4 million yuan, with the highest single loss being around 4 million yuan.

Chief Inspector Ko Yung-yan of the Commercial Crime Bureau detailed how the scammers operated by luring victims through social media, claiming to be investment experts, and inviting them to join investment groups. Scammers then sent links for victims to download a fake investment application, guiding them to open an account and deposit funds, before requesting additional fees and ultimately disappearing.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission has added HOUNAX to the list of suspicious virtual asset trading platforms and stated that new names would be added to the list from time to time. Despite the explosions, the cryptocurrency market appears to be thriving, with Bitcoin reaching a new high since May 2022, hitting $38,000 on Friday. However, virtual currency regulation still faces challenges in Hong Kong, with only two licensed virtual asset trading platforms due to high compliance costs.

The explosion of HOUNAX is another eye-opener for investors, with the virtual asset market in Hong Kong continuing to face challenges and security risks. As the digital asset market develops rapidly, the regulatory environment remains uncertain, bringing attention from institutional and individual investors. However, the lack of supervision in the virtual currency world increases the vulnerability of investors to such platforms.

Share this: Facebook

X

