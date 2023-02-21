Home World House fire after domestic violence | Info
The real drama unfolded in the Banja Luka settlement of Starčevica where, as he found out, after domestic violence, a man set fire to the house, after which he was arrested.

Source: Dejan Klincov for mondo.ba

The drama took place around 9 p.m. in Save Ljuboje Street. Unofficially, it has been learned that there was an argument between the housemates, after which, as is suspected, one man started the fire, writes Glas Srpske.

According to information from the scene, no one was injured in the fire, but the material damage was extensive.

The fire engulfed the first floor of the house, where almost all things were burnt, while part of it was saved by being thrown out the window into the yard.

The entire case was reported to the PU Banjaluka as a case of domestic violence. The police intervened and took the suspect into custody, as well as the Banjaluka Fire Brigade, which localized the fire.

(Voice of Srpska)

