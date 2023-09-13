House of Representatives Launches Impeachment Inquiry into President Biden Over Allegations of Abuse of Power and Corruption

Republican Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy has announced that an impeachment inquiry into Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden will be launched, focusing on allegations of abuse of power, obstruction, and corruption. McCarthy accused Biden of lying about his family’s business dealings, while the White House criticized the Republicans for failing to provide any evidence of misconduct. The impeachment inquiry comes as far-right members of the Republican Party have been pressuring McCarthy to take action. The accusations against Biden include accepting external funds, involvement in his son’s business dealings, bribery scheme allegations, preferential treatment for Hunter Biden, and “collusion” in the Burisma investigation. However, critics argue that there is a lack of evidence to support these claims. The impeachment inquiry faces challenges as the Republicans control the House of Representatives but the Senate, needed for conviction, is controlled by the Democrats.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

