The strong earthquake that hit Ecuador on Saturday 18 March with a magnitude of 6.8 on the Richter scale caused the collapse of the Puerto Bolivar wharf in Machala and sank the structure of the House of Culture which housed the Marine Museum.

A destination above all for university students and enthusiasts, it housed almost 5,000 marine pieces exhibited in glass cases. Some of the marine fragments were more than 50 years old: these were species that inhabited the coasts of the province of El Oro. The fossilized bones of whales and dolphins have attracted the attention of visitors for half a century.