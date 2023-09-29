Home » Houston, fast food employee shoots customer who protests over chips – Corriere TV
World

by admin
(LaPresse) He opens fire on a drive-thru customer after a dispute over french fries. It happened at the Jack-in-the-Box fast food restaurant in Houston. The episode occurred in March 2021 near Bush Intercontinental airport but the video was released by law enforcement only a few days ago. Anthony Ramos, originally from Florida, had gone to pick up his pregnant wife and 6-year-old daughter at the airport. Before returning home the family had stopped to get food. After ordering food and receiving it when due, between the customer, Anthony Ramos, and the employee Alloniea Ford, a squabble arises over the lack of french fries. The woman is increasingly nervously, she takes a gun out of her pocket, approaches the window and shoots at the car, luckily without managing to hit it. Alloniea Ford was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Recent documents reveal that her probation ended in June 2023. Ramos’ family files a lawsuit against Jack in the Box (LaPresse)

September 29, 2023 – Updated September 29, 2023, 10:45 am

