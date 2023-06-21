Houston Party celebrates anniversary with a great tribute to Big Star

Concert promoter and record label Houston Party will celebrate its two and a half decades of activity with a four-date tour of our territory of “The Music Of Big Star”project carried out by Jody Stephens (Big Star, Golden Smog), Mike Mills (R.E.M., The Baseball Project), Chris Stamey (The dB’s), Jon Auer (The Posies, Big Star) y Pat Sansone (Wilco, The Autumn Defense)who interpret the repertoire of the referential masters of power pop in concert Big Star.

The big date will be Nov. 16 in Madrid The Rivierabut there will be three other dates of the tour of Spain, specifically the November 15 (Barcelona, ​​Sala Apolo), Santander (June 18, Santander Stage) and Valencia (November 19, Sala Moon). These will be the only dates of the project in Europe this year, so they are dates that you should not miss.

Anyway, “The Music Of Big Star” It will not be the only attraction of this twenty-fifth anniversary of the Houston Party, but other performances will be announced in the coming weeks for the great celebration on November 16 at La Riviera.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

