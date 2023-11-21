Houthi Seizure of Merchant Ships Raises Concerns about European Gas Supply

Tensions Escalate in Red Sea as Houthi Forces Seize Merchant Ships

The recent seizure of a ship chartered by a Japanese operator by the Houthi armed forces in Yemen has raised concerns about the impact on European natural gas supply. The Houthi forces claimed that the ships they seized over the weekend belonged to Israeli owners and have threatened to target any Israeli ships in the Red Sea.

Industry insiders are worried that this behavior will seriously affect the transportation of goods through the Red Sea and Suez Canal. Shipping data shows that two merchant ships related to the seized ship have made an emergency U-turn, resulting in delayed cargo and extended transportation miles.

The seized ship, Galaxy Leader, has been revealed to be owned by Israeli businessman Abraham “Rami” Ungar, despite being registered in the Isle of Man, a British Crown dependency. This is not the first time that this company has been targeted by the Arab world, as a car carrier owned by the same company was attacked in the Gulf of Oman in 2021.

The seizure has directly blocked the entry and exit channels of the company’s merchant ships in the Red Sea, resulting in emergency course changes and disruptions to ship operations. This has raised concerns about the fragility of global transport chains, particularly in the Red Sea, which is responsible for one-fifth of the world’s energy transportation.

The Red Sea is also an important oil and natural gas transportation artery, and the actions of the Houthi armed forces have raised fears about the fate of the Suez Canal, which is crucial for delivering LNG to Europe. The impact of the seizure is likely to be felt on automobile transactions exported to the Red Sea region or shipped to Europe and the United States.

The financial community is warning investors to be cautious when investing, as the stock market is risky. The content, data, and tools in this article do not constitute investment advice and are for reference only.

The escalation of tensions in the Red Sea region due to the seizure of merchant ships by the Houthi armed forces is likely to have far-reaching implications for global trade and energy supply. As the situation unfolds, stakeholders are closely monitoring developments in the region.

