Houthis seek to turn the Red Sea into a “crucial front” – DW – 11/21/2023

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have intensified their attacks on Israel with the hijacking of the cargo ship Galaxy Leader in the southern Red Sea on Sunday. The ship, owned by Israeli businessman Abraham Ungar, was sailing under the Japanese flag and had 25 crew members, none of whom were Israeli. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa has called for the release of the ship and crew, while Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused the Houthis of acting under Iranian guidance. Iran has denied the accusations, stating that resistance groups in the region act based on their countries’ interests.

The hijacking of the Galaxy Leader signifies an expected escalation in the conflict. Defense and military analysis specialist Fabian Hinz believes the Houthis may be using the hijacked ship and crew as political leverage, similar to Iranian actions in the Persian Gulf. Despite this, Yemen is not in a position to add the Red Sea as a new front due to a civil war that has led to a fractured political landscape and a humanitarian crisis.

Houthi attacks on Israel are seen as a way to fuel instability in the region and pressure other communities to align with a pan-Islamic narrative. The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia’s relations with Israel have been affected by the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Researchers warn that more attacks, including those on non-Israeli ships, are likely in the coming weeks.

