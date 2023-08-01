Home » How 5G will transform public transport
By Massimiliano Ballarin, Regional Sales Manager of Cradlepoint Italia

Connectivity in public transport is essential. Thanks to it, it is possible to improve the efficiency of the service, reduce waiting times for passengers, improve safety and reduce the overall CO2 emissions of the fleet through the monitoring and management of telemetry data. For this reason, all over the world, the transport industry is exploring every possibility offered by the latest connectivity technologies.

The 5G connectivity standard and next-generation Wireless WANs open up new ways to improve transportation systems through stable network connectivity and enhanced applications, as data can be transmitted in real time and flow into centralized data centers. Advanced GPS vehicle tracking systems, surveillance cameras, digital signage, Wi-Fi for passengers and video surveillance are just a few examples of how this technology is starting to improve user service and increase efficiency public transport operation.

However, there are still significant infrastructure challenges that both authorities and various public transport services need to take into account in order to fully exploit the potential of these technologies. Unstable connection of on-board devices and bandwidth requirements are most relevant, as on-board devices (sensors, cameras, POS systems, stop information displays) need to have stable and uninterrupted connectivity with data center to be able to synchronize effectively.

The public transport of the future

The technology for reliable real-time data transmission from moving vehicles already exists today; the new technological standards guarantee superior performance, security, connectivity and usability in a compact design. With more and more enterprises gaining access to 5G mobile networks, having the right management and control tools to simplify network design, deployment, management and troubleshooting becomes essential to remain competitive in the mobile industry. transport.

In addition, the integration of 5G cellular intelligence into wireless WAN management and control platforms provides network administrators with the information they need to monitor data usage or configure and update tens of thousands of devices much more easily. delivering a high quality and consistent experience to their users.

Last but not least, this technology will help transport companies to project themselves into the future, allowing them not only to track the position of buses, trains, cars or ferries even in traditionally difficult areas such as tunnels, but also to avoid having to send IT personnel at individual transport units for setup and troubleshooting. At the same time it will allow you to obtain detailed information on the performance and usage data of each vehicle, easily integrating them with the back-office fleet management systems via API/SDK.

Opportunities for the Italian market and synergies between the public and private sectors

In Italy, the sector of connected vehicles and smart mobility continues to grow. According to the Connected Car & Mobility Observatory of the School of Management of the Milan Polytechnic, in 2022 this market reached a value of 2.5 billion euros in Italy, +16% compared to 2021. Also in our country the diffusion of connected cars is on the rise: at the end of 2022, 19.7 million were circulating in Italy, representing half of the vehicle fleet (50%), one for every three inhabitants. Globally, the first smart road trials are spreading, with 190 projects launched since 2015. Of these, 63 were completed in 2022 (+43% compared to 2021). Overall in our country there are 15 initiatives launched in the period 2021-2022.

In this scenario, collaboration between the public and private sectors assumes an increasingly crucial role. Institutions play a key role in setting policies, regulating and coordinating the infrastructure needed to support smart mobility, developing smart urban plans and incentivising the adoption of new technologies through tax breaks and regulations conducive to sustainability. On the other hand, private enterprises bring innovation, industry experience and investment capacity. Partnerships between the public and private sectors make it possible to combine the resources and expertise of both sectors, accelerating the adoption of smart mobility solutions and maximizing the benefits for the community.

