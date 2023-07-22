How a boy died in Novi Sad | Info

Eyewitnesses described the horror that happened in Novi Sad after the storm when the boy

The ambulance in Novi Sad had 25 interventions during the storm, and when it comes to the boy (12) who died, Zoran Krulj, the spokesman for the ambulance, said that it was an electric shock.

“We received a call in Vuk Mandušića Street, it was Fr electric shock in a 12-year-old boy. The teams reacted according to the first priority, cardiopulmonary resuscitation measures were implementedbut the boy succumbed to his injuries and died,” said Dr. Krulj.

As it turns out, the boy went to visit his aunt, who lives not far from his house on the ground floor of a building in Vuka Mandušića Street. “He came to knock on their window and according to the first information, it seems that he stepped on a power cable that had been torn by the storm from a nearby pole. It is only assumed for now, the exact cause of death will be determined after the autopsy is completed,” says the source.

As horrified eyewitnesses say, the boy suddenly started shaking, which the neighbors saw and immediately ran to help him“We didn’t have electricity and I only saw that something shook, and the storm passed. I went out into the street and across the street I saw a boy shaking. I ran up to him and realized that he was probably shaking because of the electricity, that is, he was either struck by electricity or lightning. I didn’t know how to approach him and other neighbors had already run up and one of them just pushed him and he stopped shaking. We immediately felt his pulse and realized that he was not breathing. We tried to revive him and did not stop resuscitation until the ambulance arrived, whose doctors continued to resuscitate him for at least half an hour, if not longer, and tried to revive him. They didn’t give up. They really fought for that child, but unfortunately, there was no way to save him,” said a dejected neighbor.

