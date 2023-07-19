How a man died in a storm in Croatia | Info

A terrible storm hit Zagreb, and one man was killed when a tree fell on his car.

Source: Profimedia

Literally everything flew in Zagreb during the storm, and two men lost their lives. One of them died on Slavonska Avenue when awas moving in the aforementioned section in a van during a violent storm, and at one point a tree broke off and fell on his vehicle.

In that gruesome situation, his passenger from the passenger seat managed to leave the car, however, unfortunately, the driver was not saved. A police investigation is underway at the scene of the horror. By the way, Zagreb firefighters have so far completed more than 200 interventions throughout the metropolis. The roofs of houses, or at least parts of them, flew off. Canopies were flying, most of which blocked roads or covered cars, garages… A couple of fires of lesser intensity were recorded, and several human lives were saved.



“A dozen people were seriously injured. One man fell from the roof, and several other citizens were transported to Vinogradska and Sveti Duh. One firefighter was also injured in the fall and injured his ribs. The exact number of interventions is still unknown because we calls continue to arrive, but they are mostly minor injuries,” Ljupka Hitrova told Jutarnji.

Source: Beauties of Western Serbia

(MONDO/Jutarnji list)

