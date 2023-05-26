How a stroke occurs, symptoms and treatment | Magazine

Doctor Branka Marković explains how a stroke occurs and what the symptoms are. The rehabilitation process begins immediately!

The third cause of death in the world is stroke, and it is the leading cause of disability in adults. This is precisely why it is necessary for people who have experienced it to immediately begin the rehabilitation process. Dr. Branka Marković spoke about how recovery goes after a stroke, as a guest on K1 TV.

As she pointed out at the beginning, the recovery process after a stroke is very complex, and then she explained how a stroke occurs.

“It occurs in two ways. One is ischemic, when a blood vessel is blocked, and the other is when a blood vessel bursts, causing bleeding in the brain,” explains the doctor. When asked what is worse, she points out that there is none, but then the only important thing is to know how much part of the brain is damaged.

“What is very important is that the absolute urgency of reporting to a doctor is the most important and significant,” explains Dr. Marković and adds which signs warn of that urgency.

In the first place, that is impaired gait, then crookedness, difficulty with speech, instability, changes with the environment – the person does not hear or understand people what exactly they say to him. Also, a few days before the stroke, there is his announcement:

“These are the so-called TIAs, transient ischemic attacks, which can often foreshadow a stroke. However, if we got to the doctor in time, it can be done within the first four hours,” adds the doctor.

When it comes to stroke rehabilitation, it starts immediately – on the first day after the stroke itself.

