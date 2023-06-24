How a submarine like the Titan implodes

After four days of searching for the Titan, the submarine which had been missing since Sunday in the North Atlantic Ocean, the discovery of some debris led Thursday to the conclusion that the vehicle probably shattered by implosion. It is a version confirmed both by the US Coast Guard, which was coordinating the research activities, and by the manufacturer of the Titan, OceanGate. The five people on board would therefore have died instantly, almost certainly without noticing anything, together with the collapse of the submarine.

An implosion is the opposite physical phenomenon to an explosion, which occurs when the walls of a body are subjected to an external pressure much higher than the internal one, such as to instantly collapse the walls themselves and the rest of the body, which they shatter.

The Titan’s collapse occurred as a result of enormous water pressure around it. When the OceanGate support vessel lost contact with the vessel on Sunday, the Titan was about 3,500 meters below sea level. Thursday, after the hypotheses about the implosion, the US Navy announced that the Titan could have collapsed shortly after that interruption of communications: an acoustic detection system supplied to the Navy would have picked up a sound compatible with an implosion on Sunday or an explosion 3,800 meters below sea level, in the area where some large debris from the submarine was later found.

The causes of the implosion are yet to be established with certainty, and an analysis of the debris will provide more information about it, but at that external pressure any break in the structure can be immediately fatal: the column of water above the structure of the submarine at that depth it is equivalent to a weight of thousands of tons. The estimates that have been made these days reach a maximum of 10 thousand tons, which is why the most frequently used example was the weight of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, which weighs 8 thousand.

To try to explain how the Titan’s implosion could have occurred, former US nuclear submarine officer Dave Corley did to BBC the example of what would happen with a military submarine (therefore not entirely comparable to the Titan, but useful for understanding certain things). Corley explained that the hull of the submarine would collapse at a speed of more than 2,400 kilometers per hour, therefore it would take a total of about one thousandth of a second: the human brain can produce an instinctive response to a stimulus in about 25 milliseconds, and a rational one in a hundred of milliseconds. It is therefore very plausible to exclude that the 5 people on board the Titan noticed something.

The investigations into the collapse of the Titan will have to establish mainly whether the implosion was caused by a structural defect in the vehicle or by a deterioration of its materials, perhaps resulting from a manufacturing defect that worsened over the course of the various submersible dives.

In the first case it could be due to its shape: normally vehicles subjected to enormous pressure such as the Titan have a spherical shape, to distribute it equally in the passenger compartment, but a cylindrical shape was chosen for the Titan so that it could accommodate more people in the cockpit. Another hypothesis that has been made these days concerns its materials: submarines are usually made entirely of titanium, a very resistant metal, while the Titan had a carbon fiber hull and only the titanium ends.

If, on the other hand, the cause is a material defect, the debris found must be examined to trace any cracks in the materials or separations in the coating layers.

