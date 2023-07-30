Title: The Watermelon Slice Incident: How a Provocative Act Sparked America’s Occupation of Panama

Subtitle: A Clash of Cultures and Power Struggles Unleashed a Major Turning Point in Panama’s History

Introduction:

In 1856, an American traveler’s offensive behavior towards a watermelon vendor in Panama set off a chain of events that would forever alter the course of the region’s history. This incident, known as the “watermelon slice incident,” symbolized the lingering social tensions and oppression caused by American presence in Panama. As the clash escalated into a full-blown revolt, Washington seized the opportunity to justify the military occupation of strategic points in the isthmus, ultimately leading to the establishment of a powerful American presence in the Panama Canal.

Background:

Since the 1840s, the United States had maintained a strategic presence in the Isthmus of Panama, offering its citizens privileged treatment when passing through the region. Initially seen as an economic opportunity by the Panamanian population, their expectations for growth were soon overshadowed by the Americans’ monopolistic control over crucial aspects of their society. Arrogant and mocking treatment from American migrants, guided by the philosophy of Manifest Destiny, only added to the growing social discontent.

The Altercation:

On April 15, 1856, an American named Jack Oliver, accompanied by fellow filibusters, insulted a watermelon vendor named José Manuel Luna. What started as a dispute over the payment for a slice of watermelon quickly escalated into a violent altercation. As Panamanians rallied to defend Luna and another individual took advantage of the chaos to snatch Oliver’s pistol, a pursuit ensued. Shots were fired, and the conflict eventually reached the train station, coinciding with the arrival of a train carrying over 900 passengers.

The Revolt and its Consequences:

Governor Francisco de Fábrega ordered the Panamanian guard to repel the attacks, resulting in the deaths of 16 Americans and two Panamanians, along with numerous injuries on both sides. The incident caught the attention of Washington, and diplomat Amos B. Corwine was dispatched to conduct an investigation. In his report, Corwine failed to acknowledge Oliver’s wrongdoing and instead recommended the military occupation of strategic locations in Panama.

Occupation and Fallout:

Based on Corwine’s report, the United States initiated a military occupation of Panama in September 1856. This marked the first of several American interventions in Panama’s history. A mixed commission was formed to address the situation, resulting in a payment of $412,349 in gold from Nueva Granada (which included Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, and Panama) to the United States. The agreement also secured American interests in the region, leading to the declaration of autonomy for Panama and Colón. However, the social oppression felt by the Panamanian population was left unresolved.

Conclusion:

The “watermelon slice incident” served as a catalyst for the Panamanian people, providing an opportunity to defy the humiliations and oppressions caused by the American presence. Yet, the incident also presented Washington with a justification for increased military control and consolidation of power in the canal and its surrounding areas. This dominion would continue for over a century and a half until 1999, when Panama regained full control of the canal. The incident stands as a significant turning point in Panama’s history, highlighting the complex dynamics of power, culture clash, and social struggle that shaped the nation.