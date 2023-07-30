How a young man was shot in a restaurant on Autokomanda | Info

Given that he was shot twice in the stomach, surgery is necessary.

He has very serious injuries, but his life is not threatened. Given that he was shot twice in the stomach, surgery is necessary.

According to unofficial information, the victim BT (26) and the assailant, who was arrested, were sitting together before the shooting.

“The two were sitting together, at one point they had an argument and the attacker left the bar. He went to the car, took the phantom, entered the bar and started to grill his friend. After shooting an acquaintance, he left the bar and started running in the direction of Crvena Zvezda stadium,” says an eyewitness.



Let us remind you that the police arrested the attacker two hours after the shooting in the action “Vihor”. He is suspected of shooting an acquaintance after an argument that broke out in a restaurant. Eyewitnesses state that he first left the restaurant, then returned to the bar with a phantom on his head and a gun, came to the table where BT was sitting and riddled him with three bullets.. Two shots hit the victim in the stomach and one in the hand.

