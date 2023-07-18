How about we go to Kenya? Discover the effervescence of Nairobi! | The bookseller

© Benjamin Lovua

Let me take you on an unforgettable adventure through the bustling streets and vibrant neighborhoods of Nairobi, Kenya’s capital. From its dynamic urban landscapes to its cultural diversity, passing by its tasty cuisine, Nairobi has so much to offer travelers eager to discover. Follow me as I immerse you in my experience in the heart of this captivating metropolis that Congolese artist Mbilia Belle immortalizes in her hit “ Nairobi« .

The discovery of Nairobi, the capital of Kenya

Nairobi city center is the beating heart of Kenya’s capital, a place where modernity blends with history and where city life is constantly buzzing. Here is a captivating overview of this bustling area:

A fascinating mix of architecture:

As you walk through the city center, you will be struck by the stark contrast between modern buildings and historic structures. Towering skyscrapers stand tall, a testament to Kenya’s economic development and growing ambitions. However, you will also discover colonial buildings steeped in history, such as the Central Post Office, reminiscent of when Nairobi was a British colony.

The streets teeming with life:

The bustling streets of the city center teem with non-stop activity. Pedestrians throng the main thoroughfares, while street vendors sell everything from fresh tropical fruits to colorful textiles. You’ll hear the buzz of conversation in Kenya’s national language, Swahili, mixed with the sounds of traffic and the chimes of matatus, the country’s iconic public transport minibuses.

Cultural and historical attractions:

The city center is home to a number of cultural and historical sites worth seeing. The National Museum of Kenya is a must-visit destination for history buffs, with its fascinating exhibits on prehistory, Kenyan culture, and the country’s wildlife. Nearby, Uhuru Square is a symbolic place where many important events in Kenya’s history have taken place, including the independence ceremony in 1963.

Shopping and entertainment:

Shopping enthusiasts will not be disappointed by the options offered in the city center. Modern shopping malls, such as the Sarit Center and the Garden City Mall, offer a wide range of international and local brands, as well as restaurants and cinemas. Fans of traditional crafts can head to City Market to buy handicrafts, wood carvings, jewelry and more.

Downtown Nairobi is a veritable kaleidoscope of activities, stories and cultures. Whether shopping, exploring history, or simply immersing yourself in the energy of Kenyan city life, this part of town offers a captivating experience for all who visit.

I decided to take a walk around the city center to familiarize myself with the effervescent atmosphere of Nairobi.

Explore neighborhoods

In the streets of Nairobi Me in the streets of Nairobi

Beyond the city center, I explored some of Nairobi’s iconic neighborhoods. The Westlands area is renowned for its vibrant nightlife and trendy restaurants, where I savored delicious food while soaking up the urban vibe. I also discovered Karen Quarter, a green and peaceful area where I visited the famous Karen Blixen Museum, offering a fascinating insight into Kenya’s colonial history.

A culinary epic

One of the most memorable experiences of my trip was exploring Kenya’s culinary diversity. Kenya is a country rich in tribes and traditions, and each ethnic group has its own unique cuisine. I had the chance to taste traditional dishes from different tribes, such as ugali and nyama choma (grilled meat), as well as sweet delicacies like mandazis (doughnuts) and chapatis. These authentic flavors have truly awakened my taste buds and allowed me to better understand Kenyan culture through its cuisine.

I made you the images of each meal as was the case in Abidjan, unfortunately I lost some.

A growing infrastructure

Gate 8 of Jomo Kenyatta Airport

Another aspect that impressed me in Nairobi is its rapid development and modern infrastructure. Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in particular, is a vital hub connecting Kenya to the rest of the world. I was pleasantly surprised by its efficiency, cleanliness and world class facilities. Whether you are in transit or have just arrived, Jomo Kenyatta Airport offers a pleasant and welcoming experience.

Petite fascinating history of Jomo Kenyatta Airport

Jomo Kenyatta Airport, located in Nairobi, is much more than just a gateway to Kenya. His history reflects the country’s independence and development. Here is an overview of the evolution of this iconic airport:

1962: The beginning of a new era – Jomo Kenyatta Airport is named after the first President of Kenya, Jomo Kenyatta, who led the country to independence in 1963. The airport was inaugurated in 1958 as “Embakasi Airport” and subsequently was renamed in honor of the visionary leader.1960-1970 : Expansion et modernisation – During this crucial decade, the airport underwent major expansion to meet growing air traffic demand. New runways, terminals and facilities have been constructed, propelling Jomo Kenyatta Airport to the rank of modern airport infrastructure.1978: The historic visit of Pope John Paul II – Jomo Kenyatta Airport hosted Pope John Paul II during his visit to Kenya in 1978. This event marked a milestone in the history of the airport, affirming its position as a gateway to International fame.1990-2000: Continuous growth – During this period, further improvements were made to Jomo Kenyatta Airport to meet the increasing demands of air traffic. Modern terminals, cargo facilities and quality services have been put in place, making the airport a major hub in East Africa.2018: Launch of Terminal 1A – To further enhance its status as a leading international airport, Jomo Kenyatta Airport has inaugurated Terminal 1A, a state-of-the-art building for international airlines. This new facility has improved the passenger experience and responded to increased air traffic.

Today, Jomo Kenyatta Airport is not only a vital hub for international travel, but it also symbolizes Kenya’s growth and independence. It is a gateway to the incredible cultural diversity, stunning landscapes and natural wonders the country has to offer.

My trip to Nairobi was an unforgettable adventure filled with cultural discoveries and fascinating encounters. From downtown vitality and bustling neighborhoods to culinary diversity and modern infrastructure, Nairobi offers a unique travel experience. So, if you are looking for a dynamic destination, rich in history and exquisite flavors, why not fly to Nairobi and let yourself be enchanted by the magic of Kenya?

