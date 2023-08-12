How actor Jared Leto does his makeup | Magazine

Jared Leto is very creative when it comes to makeup.

Jared Leto, the famous Hollywood actor, can stand side by side with professional makeup artists. A former guy who is not a particularly favorite character of Hollywood, skillfully handles make-up brushes. Not only is he known for presenting himself as a “misunderstood artist”, but everyone recognizes him for his unusual appearance that attracts a lot of attention.

He often wears feminine clothes, and when it comes to make-up, he thinks that he is also very creative. The Oscar-winner posted videos on Instagram showing him getting dressed before the concert. Leto takes a bright red eye shadow brush, applies it to the eyelids and bleached eyebrows. “It’s kind of a mess I make”says the actor and musician. “Then I’ll clean up a bit”she adds as she takes a wet tissue and removes excess makeup.

When asked in the comments what inspires him to do this kind of make-up, Jared replied: “I don’t know. I’m just wondering where to put it next.” In the last step, she applies red lipstick and thus completes her make-up. “I eto ga. Zove se ‘Totalna katastrofa'”. In the comments of the video, he asked his fans for advice. “I need”he added with a crying emoticon.

Let’s recall, many are of the opinion that Jared is perfectly suited to the role of the Joker, which has been talked about a lot. People wrote en masse that the actor was “not clean”, especially because he did horrible things on the set. He decided to imitate the villain of the movie, so he sent dead animal carcasses to his colleagues, which left Will Smith and Margot Robbie speechless. See how the actor does his makeup:

