How are babies made ? ~BARA

As a medical student, I find myself in the maternity ward in a delivery room for my internship. Very quickly I had to assist a future mother to give birth to a baby. I discover the upside down of the profession of obstetrician. Moments when we are overwhelmed by the magic of birth but which can also turn into the worst nightmare.

Mum, dad… How was I born?

When you are a parent, sooner or later you will have to face this tedious question that torments the mind of the child, curious to know how he arrived on earth: “… How was I born? “. Some people will be led to believe that girls are born in roses, boys in cabbages, or delivered by a stork. But parents are usually evasive on the subject, so you will have to learn on the job yourself as you grow up.

Stork delivery. Photo Credit: Royalty Free Image by FreePik, Retouched

It will then be at school that we will learn that ” Daddy plants a magic seed in mommy, that seed will grow and boom! Give a baby. “. Childbirth scenes in movies will add to our knowledge of the matter, but that will stop there for most of us. You will then have to wait until you are a parent yourself or obstetrician to live the experience in total immersion…

Years later, in medical school

Today, I am outer in medicine in a hospital in N’Djamena. Guess what ? I am assigned to the maternity ward, in a delivery room, for my internship. Modern-day slaves, externs and interns are hands-on in the hospital: in addition to enduring the rants of their dear masters, keeping patient files up-to-date, providing care, endless on-call duty , many of us are exhausted.

Obstetrician taking care of a new mom. Credit: Image generated by Remini’s GenCraft AI

Luckily for me, my service major is nice! She once allowed me to give birth to a woman. It was an unforgettable experience, even if between two I had a little syncope. And if the child that I was had only a brief glimpse of the work that women provide to give birth to a baby, now the young man that I am finds himself immersed in the very heart of the baby factory. .

No epidural doctor i want a natural childbirth

We push ! We inspire! We push ! We inspire! … Such is the refrain of the delivery rooms punctuated by the contractions of the future mother and whose end is marked by the complete exit of the newborn’s head. To this must be added the maddening cries and the funny and absurd sentences pronounced by these parturients to externalize their pain during this intense moment. Hold on tight, your ribs may hurt:

« Is it a baby or a watermelon? For God Sake ! »« We stop everything! Bring the baby in, I’m canceling the delivery »« You better undress me for the next 6 months “have big” Doctor, you can sew everything up, it won’t be useful anymore! »« I want an appointment for a tubal ligation Please ! »

Brief ! As you will have understood, it is a concentrate of sensations and emotions that can be experienced in a delivery room.

Obstetrician auscultating a pregnant woman with a pregnancy stethoscope. Credit: Royalty Free Image by IWARIA

The strangling cord

If most only endure the pain of contractions, it is not the same for others who pay the expensive price to give birth. A hemorrhage of the deliverance poorly cared for and they lose their lives on the delivery table. Some will not escape the surgeon’s scalpel and will leave the hospital with the post cesarean scar.

C-section scar. Photo credit: Blog NeufMois

As a man, we have no idea of ​​the pains of childbirth that women endure to perpetrate the human species. Finally, except those who were able to test the pain of contractions thanks to a system of electrodes placed on the stomach which simulates childbirth. This is the case of Eliot who experienced these pains during a radio broadcast by Bruno on Fun Radio on the video below.

Elliot tests the pains of contractions during a radio show by Bruno on fun radio

