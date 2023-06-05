How are Fiat cars doing? Quality, reliability and problems according to owners and tests in the last 2-3 years

Fiat maintains its position as a point of reference in the Italian automotive scene thanks to the choice to produce reliable and affordable cars. This success is the result of the automotive manufacturer’s ability to develop models suited to the current context and to update them to keep up with the evolution of the sector. Let’s take stock:

Fiat cars: reliability, quality, problems

The cases of Fiat Tipo and Fiat 500X

Fiat cars: reliability, quality, problems

Fiat Panda suffered many updates over time to stay ahead of the curve. The current generation has undergone the Euro Ncap test, a European program for assessing the safety of new cars. Since its first test, Panda has achieved a rating of 4 out of 5 stars, a remarkable result considering its focus on city practicality rather than performance and speed.

The Fiat Panda is supplied as standard with head airbags only, while side airbags and the emergency braking system are only available as options.

Overall it is considered a solid vehicle with the exception of some routine maintenance needs. No chronic problems have been reported. In the official Fiat forum, you can sometimes find complaints about failures of the front windows, defects in the rear suspension, glitches with the air conditioning that requires frequent refilling. The latest official recall of the Fiat Panda This was 5 years ago and was related to a front side airbag module compliance issue.

Fiat 500 is asuccessful car thanks to its smooth handling characteristics and powerful yet fuel-efficient engines. This urban car offers speed and ease of parking, continuing to be successful despite some reports of problems from owners and some complaints about reliability.

One of the most common defects reported by users concerns the dualogic automatic gearbox. This type of transmission combines the characteristics of an automatic transmission with those of a manual transmission, using an electronic control system to improve performance and fuel efficiency. In some more serious cases, it was necessary to replace the gearbox itself. In the past, there have also been reports of clutch problems on some models, requiring work such as installing a travel limiter and a different switch connected to the pedal used to disengage the cruise control.

As for the version equipped with the 85 HP 0.9 TwinAir Turbo engine Fiat 500some owners complain of excessive noise despite the reduced engine capacity which should ensure low fuel consumption.

The last one test Euro Ncap on the Fiat 500 it assigned scores that were not particularly positive in terms of safety: Adult occupants: 66%, Child occupants: 49%, Pedestrians: 53%, Safety assistance: 27%.

Among the shortcomings should be noted the absence of front airbags, seat belt pretensioners, belt load limiters, knee airbags, side thorax airbags and side pelvis airbags in the rear. Furthermore, the Isofix attachments for the passenger seat and an integrated fastening system for child seats are missing.

The cases of Fiat Tipo and Fiat 500X

In the analysis of the Fiat 500X, with a specific focus on faults and defects, some problems encountered during the use of the vehicle emerge. The owners have highlighted some critical aspects. For example, some have pointed out that, two years after buying the car and after eight visits to the workshop, they complain about the inefficiency of the adaptive cruise control.

Examining the user reports present in the forums frequented by Fiat 500X owners, you can find comments, opinions and personal experiences regarding water infiltration in the fog lights, starting noises for the first 10 seconds, noises when braking downhill or sharp turns, damaged instrument display, low resolution rear view camera with cross lines, malfunctioning window controls, condensation in the headlights and taillights, malfunctioning keyless system, unavailability of the driver assistance light, central locking problems and engine ticking noise. For each problem (or alleged problem), discussion threads have been opened with solutions and suggestions on how to deal with them and on the presence of similar situations on other Fiat 500X.

Analyzing it recall historycases have been found concerning a possible non-compliance with the gearbox wiring standards, a non-compliant elastic component in the timing system side engine support, a possible malfunction of the rear seat restraint systems, a possible failure to signal insufficient tire pressure and screws of fixing of the steering box to the cross member not compliant.

These are past cases, referring to a limited and specific number of models produced, for which Fiat has made its network of authorized workshops available to carry out free repairs. The latest Euro Ncap test on the Fiat 500X assigned positive safety scores: Adult occupants: 86%, Child occupants: 85%, Pedestrians: 74%, Safety assistance: 64%.

Between deficiencies foundit should be highlighted the absence of knee airbags and side pelvis airbags for the driver, as well as the absence of knee airbags, side pelvis airbags, Isofix anchorages and integrated child seat for the passenger.

Fiat Tipo receives generally positive evaluations, although some highlight some aspects that could be improved from an aesthetic point of view. It is important to note that this is one of the cheapest five-door midsize sedans on the market. What is most striking about the new Fiat Tipo 5 Door is the limited consumption combined with good performance.

The range of Euro 6 engines includes petrol and diesel options, with outputs ranging from 95PS to 120PS. The 1.3 and 1.6 MultiJet II diesel engines offer low fuel consumption and a smooth ride. The gearbox, as pointed out by AlVolante, is a well-spaced and fairly precise six-speed manual gearbox, typical of a family car. However, the clutch pedal doesn’t fully satisfy, feeling a bit heavy.

Quattroruote appreciates it too the space and consumption of the Fiat Tipo. On the one hand, it should be noted that traveling in this car offers comfort and the trunk has a good capacity. On the other hand, real consumption is low, even with the automatic transmission. However, the responsiveness of the steering leaves something to be desired, even if the convenient City key is appreciated for facilitating city driving, making the steering command lighter.

Another concern is about the comfort in the back, with some vibrations for the rear passengers. People taller than 1.85 meters may experience some problems with the comfort of the seats. Importantly, the heated seat is only available for the driver.