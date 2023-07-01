How are Nissan cars doing? Reliability, quality and problems according to tests and owners in the last 2-3 years

Today Nissan it is based on three fundamental pillars: crossover vehicles, electric cars and driver assistance systems, which represent a preliminary stage towards autonomous vehicles. A pivotal event in the company’s recent history was the formation of the alliance with Renault in 1999: the two groups share vehicle platforms and a wide range of components, including engines.

If we go back to the origins of Nissan, the company name dates back to 1934 and comes from the abbreviation of Nihon Sangyo, a group of factories operating in the automotive industry. The first vehicle, called Dat Sun, dates back to 1931, and in the following year it was renamed as Datsun, a brand still in use today, which has given rise to various car models since the 1930s. Initially, the Nissan brand it was used for commercial and industrial vehicles. We are now interested in understanding:

Nissan cars, as they go – reliability and quality

A survey conducted by Altroconsumo involved 43,000 motorists, of which 13,000 from Italy, also involved thereliability of Nissan cars. This sample included owners of all types of vehicles, from economy city cars to premium sports cars. Each brand was assigned a score out of 100, based on the reliability and satisfaction expressed by motorists. The ranking was influenced by breakdowns and malfunctions, highlighting the best performing brands. The results are not surprising: Japanese car brands excelled, with Nissan taking a strong position.

Nissan Micra, despite being a city car with a three-cylinder engine, it offers a driving experience free from annoying noises. The suspension performs its task effectively, even on less than perfect roads. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine version excels in fuel efficiency, with few other small cars requiring as little fuel. Road holding is always safe and the car leans little during cornering, making it easy to control and fun to drive. The aesthetics deviate from conventional standards and features sporty details. Various customization options are available, including for the cabin. But the shape of the rear doors of the Nissan Micra requires you to lower your head significantly, and the small handles located high on the pillars are awkward, especially for children. The rear sofa comfortably accommodates only two people, while the central headrest and the handles on the ceiling are missing. Stowage spaces are limited and the rear windows are small. To maneuver safely, it is advisable to rely on distance sensors, even if they are only available as an option.

Nissan Juke it has significantly increased space compared to its previous model. The improvements in the quality of the finish are evident: the Juke is now a well-crafted crossover. The 1.0-litre turbocharged engine is well suited to this type of vehicle: it is smooth and quite powerful. The hybrid option is even more fuel efficient, especially in city traffic. The loading sill of the Nissan Juke is positioned at one considerable distance from the ground, and the tailgate doesn’t open very high. Versions equipped with larger rims may have some difficulty absorbing road bumps comfortably. The small size of the rear windows limits visibility and the feeling of spaciousness in the cabin.

The cockpit of the Nissan Qashqai it features effective sound insulation that reduces road noise and vibrations. The car offers a smooth response both when cornering and during acceleration and braking. Numerous safety devices are included as standard, helping to reduce the risk of an accident and any harmful consequences. But the pockets in the passenger compartment of the Nissan Qashqai do not offer large stowage spaces. As for the driving position, the steering wheel is positioned relatively low compared to the seat, may require personal adaptation. To load luggage into the trunk, it must be raised significantly due to the height of the loading sill.

Nissan Ariya is a crossover developed on a platform dedicated exclusively to electric vehicles. It features a high-quality interior with original, although not always practical solutions. All versions offer lively performance and excellent soundproofing. There all-wheel drive version of Nissan Ariya has a system that uses the brakes and the independent management of the two engines to reduce body roll and pitch while driving. The version with 87 kWh battery and front-wheel drive offers the greatest range and does not have the reduction in boot space caused by the second motor, as occurs in the 4WD version.

J.D. Power U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study conducted a ranking of the most reliable cars on the market, analyzing the problems encountered on a sample of vehicles. The sample considered included over 30,000 users and assessed the reliability of the vehicles three years after their registration. 100 car models were analysed, taking into consideration nine categories of anomalies: climate control, exterior, interior, engine, seats, driver assistance devices, displays, entertainment system and controls.

Overall, an average of 186 problems per 100 vehicles (186 PP100) were encountered in 2023, signaling a 6-point improvement over 2022 in terms of reliability. Well, Nissan placed tenth.

According to JD Power’s findings, the most common faults encountered concern starting difficulties (batteries), obsolescence of satellite navigation systems over the years (outdated maps) and malfunctions of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Over-the-air updates have been identified as a critical area, as multimedia systems tend to become outdated over time. Also, touch screens can become difficult to use after a while, and USB ports can malfunction due to power issues.

In the context of the manufacturer’s recalls, the radiator cooling fan had to be replaced in 8,227 Nissan Qashqais with the 1.5 dCi engine sold in Italy. A faulty capacitor could cause a short circuit in the motor that drives the fan, leading to an increase in the temperature of the coolant. This problem was indicated by the engine malfunction indicator, and there was also a risk that the malfunction could cause a fire.

Due to an error in the heat treatment procedure, the front wheel hubs on 25 Nissan Micras did not meet design specifications and had to be replaced at an authorized workshop. Cracks could form in the metal of the hubs, accompanied by unusual noises coming from the front end. In the most serious cases, the hub could become detached.

