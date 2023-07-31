How are the cars of emerging brands (including Chinese) increasingly sold in Italy? Reviews and trials

The landscape of the market for Chinese cars in Italy it is often little known, but it seems destined to undergo important changes with the introduction of ever more complete and reliable models. The Chinese influence in the automotive sector dates back to before the era of electric mobility, having already started during the era of petrol cars. At that time, Chinese cars were often offered at very competitive prices in order to cover the budget segment of the market.

If initially the Chinese cars in Italy were characterized by compact dimensions, low prices and reduced equipment, including safety, in recent years the Chinese brands have raised the quality level, obtaining ever higher scores in the EuroNcap tests. They have enriched the cars with standard accessories, expanded the catalog of technological options and, thanks to electric mobility, are able to present models that can compete successfully even with Western brands. Let’s see better:

MG4

Lynk & Co 08

Byd Atto 3

Dfsk Glory iX5

Omoda 5

Tiggo TJ-1

Auto Dr

MG4

On board the MG 4 there is a 7-inch digital display and a 10.25-inch multimedia touchscreen in the center of the dashboard. MG has also maintained the integration of physical buttons on the steering wheel, which features customizable keys. The standard equipment, already generous in the basic version with rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control and automatic climate control, will be able to convince more than one motorist. If you opt for the base version with 170PS versus the mighty 204PS top trim levels, the base MG4 still feels vigorous thanks to an identical 250Nm of torque available out of the box.

The car is equipped with a 6.6 kW charger in the Standard version and 11 kW in the Comfort and Luxury versions. The latter option allows you to charge 80% of the battery in just 35 minutes. Using a 135 kW direct current recharge, it is possible to obtain a recharge sufficient to travel 300 km in just 32 minutes. The two MG4 batteries use different chemistries: the larger battery uses an NMC blend with a higher energy density, while the smaller one uses a cheaper and more reliable LFP blend. The starting price of the MG4 is 29,000 euros.

Lynk & Co 08

the suv Lynk & Co 08 it stands out for its cutting-edge performance, thanks to the use of innovative technologies and modern design solutions. Equipped with an internal combustion engine, it guarantees high performance and low fuel consumption. Lynk & Co developed the new 08 SUV based on the modernized CMA platform, developed by Geely and Volvo. The CMA platform has been used as the basis for most vehicles of the Lynk & Co brand, as well as other models from Geely and Volvo. For example, it was adopted for the Volvo XC40 crossover. Thanks to its technological basis, the new crossover is likely to bridge the gap between the 01 model, with a length of 4549 mm and an axle distance of 2,734 mm, and the flagship Lynk & Co 09, which respectively features a length of 5,042 mm and an axle distance of 2,984 mm.

Lynk & Co 08 presenta un sober and elegant external design. It differs from other models in the Lynk & Co range by having running lights in the characteristic style of the latest models of the Zeekr electric brand, also owned by Geely. The starting price of the vehicle is 35,000 euros.

World of Atto 3

World of Atto 3 it stands out for its main feature in the passenger compartment, namely the presence of a 12.8-inch high-resolution screen, which can be positioned in both landscape and portrait mode using a special button. All Atto 3 models are equipped with a SIM card that allows connection in real time, allowing for over-the-air updates and the potential use of interesting applications. A 2GB data package is included every month, except for over-the-air updates. Byd Atto 3 is a Chinese SUV that uses the e-Platform 3.0 modular platform.

This vehicle is equipped with a 60.48 kWh iron-lithium-phosphate battery pack which uses Blade Battery technology, an innovative energy storage solution that adopts blades instead of traditional modules. Byd Atto 3 is equipped with a heat pump for thermal management of the battery. The 8-in-1 electric motor, integrated into the vehicle control system, offers a system efficiency of 89%. The car is capable of traveling up to 420 kilometers on a charge and offers acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds, thanks to the 204 HP delivered by the front axle, with a top speed limited to 160 kilometers timetables. The car is available starting at €41,690 for the Active version, €42,190 for the Comfort version and €44,690 for the Design version.

Dfsk Glory iX5

Dfsk Glory iX5 is a large coupe crossover produced by Chinese automaker Sokon. The vehicle is distinguished by a modern and sophisticated design, characterized by numerous details that recall the style of prestigious European cars. The passenger compartment of the Glory iX5 offers generous spaces and features a linear dashboard, an analogue dashboard and a 10.25-inch central touch display positioned in a glossy band that recalls the carbon fiber texture. The seats, upholstered in fine leather, and the center console with wave pattern and white stitching on the door panels lend a touch of refinement.

Equipped with front-wheel drive and powered by a powerful 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, the car can accommodate up to seven people in its spacious cabin. The basic price is around 29,000 euros and offers a vast range of cutting-edge standard accessories, in line with current market trends.

Omada 5

Omada 5 it is a segment B SUV with dimensions equal to 4,400 mm in length and 1,830 mm in width. The seating configuration of Omoda 5 has a sporty character, thanks to the integrated headrests and the modern and minimalist design of the dashboard. The digital instrument cluster adopts a style similar to that of Mercedes cars, while the combination of infotainment screens consists of a generously sized 20.5-inch dual screen.

The vehicle is equipped with a flat-bottomed steering wheel with the distinctive Chery logo and a raised center console that complements the cabin. Omoda 5 is packed with all the essentials, including voice control, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 360-degree panoramic monitor and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems including six airbags. As for propulsion, Omoda 5 is equipped with the Kunpeng 1.6TGDI engine.

Tiggo TJ-1

The primary focus of the new model Chery Tiggo TJ-1 is to redefine the image of the company. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Wuhu, Chery Automobile has grown into a leading Chinese automobile company in 20 years, comparable to Geely. The new Chery Tiggo TJ-1 features a square design with large black bumpers made of reinforced plastic and equipped with tow hooks, angular wheel arches and specific tyres, characteristics typical of a genuine off-road vehicle. The roof has a floating effect, while the C-pillar is wide and includes a body-coloured panel. As for the engines, Chery plans to introduce two options: a 1.6-liter petrol engine mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission and a plug-in hybrid version with all-wheel drive. The estimated selling price is around 13,500 euros.

car dr

Dr Automobiles is an Italian company founded in 2006 in Macchia d’Isernia by Massimo Di Risio, an Italian entrepreneur and racing driver. The main activity of the company is the assembly of vehicles using components produced by Chinese car manufacturers under license. Initially Dr vehicles were distributed through supermarkets and hypermarkets, but later the company developed its own network of authorized dealers and workshops.

Dr 3.0 it is a version derived from the Chery Tiggo 3x crossover, which is completed in Italy by the Dr car manufacturer. Characterized by aggressive and compact lines, this vehicle offers an attractive design. Moving on to Dr 4.0, this is a variant of the crossover Chery Tiggo 4, suitably adapted for the Italian market. This model features a modern design, with sculpted sides and 18-inch wheels, as well as numerous additional accessories.

Dr 6.0 It’s a front-wheel drive SUV that stands out for its captivating style and aggressive front end. Based on the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro 7, this vehicle has undergone slight modifications by Dr to make it even more attractive and suitable for the Italian market. In the end, Dr F35which is based on the Chery Tiggo 7 crossover, underwent a major front end overhaul in Italy, giving the vehicle a distinctive look.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

