As the war in Ukraine enters a complex phase and threats continue to grow, Russia and Belarus are working to strengthen military cooperation as needed to test readiness.

This was stated in a report published in the Russian newspaper Vzglyad, in which writers Daria Volkova and Yevgeny Poznyakov said that Moscow and Ming Security cooperation between SK has reached an unprecedented level. In addition, they said, “Kyiv’s provocative actions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border have increased”.

The report believes that the visit of Russian Army Chief Oleg Salyukov to Belarus is the best proof of this close cooperation, especially because it is his first foreign trip since his appointment last Wednesday.

It also noted that Salyukov was briefed by the joint forces of the two countries and inspected the accommodation conditions of the soldiers. His aim, according to the authors, was to test the combat capabilities of Belarusian forces against the backdrop of the growing threats facing Belarus.

The authors mention that Belarus has accused Ukraine of deploying as many as 15,000 fighters on the border between the two countries.

They quoted Anatoly Rabo, head of the Belarusian Border Service, as saying, “In November 2022, the Ukrainian army blew up almost all bridges leading to Gomel and Mozyr. Since December, provocative incidents on the Ukrainian side increased.”

The author explained that Russian and Belarusian air defense and anti-missile units have been transferred to designated areas and are ready to carry out combat missions to protect Belarus from “possible aerial provocations.” At the same time, Moscow and Minsk initiated combat coordination of Belarusian formations and units.

On the other hand, the authors note that thousands of Ukrainian soldiers set up checkpoints and firing positions on the Belarusian border. According to the authors, this is what they say is a threat to Belarus. This has forced Belarus to recruit 500,000 new troops, or to consider the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons on its territory in the event of a direct threat from NATO.

The importance of the Moscow-Minsk partnership

The report quoted Belarusian military expert Alexander Alesin as saying that the cooperation between Russia and Belarus has reached an unprecedented level, which may be confirmed by the recent visit of the Russian Army Commander-in-Chief to Belarus. But this cooperation is far from ideal, because it is important that the technical equipment of the Belarusian army matches that of the Russian army.

The military expert added that Minsk possesses outdated military technology compared to Russia, and it is trying to bridge the gap by equipping it with the S-400 air defense system and the Iskander missile system. Alesin emphasized the need to provide Belarus with more modern main battle tanks, as parts of the current arsenal date back to the 1990s.

According to Russian military expert Vladimir Gundarov, Russia can help the Belarusian armed forces by providing them with everything they need from a technical point of view.

But Gundarov believes that the Belarusian army cannot be considered an important partner of the Russian Federation, both in terms of troop numbers and technical equipment. He noted that given the current situation in Ukraine, the logistical opportunities presented by the country’s territory and its geographical topography play a very important role for the Russian military.

But he believes that the direct participation of the Belarusian armed forces in the conflict is hopeless. Because it will have a negative impact and is not in Russia’s interest or in the interest of Aleksandr Lukashenko. Not to mention, the Minsk troop numbers are minuscule compared to what Moscow seeks to achieve in Ukraine.

Regarding the strengthening of future cooperation with Belarus, the main goal in doing so is to contain the threat of Poland, especially the western part of Ukraine that used to belong to Poland. This meant that Minsk would be insecure if Poland gained a foothold on those lands.

It is worth noting that Poland has announced mobilization, increasing the size of its army to 260,000.