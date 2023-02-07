7
Recharge Industries takes over the failed UK group: the battery gigafactory will be born. The future factory will also serve many EU producers
by Simone Filippetti
The kangaroos that will save the electric car of half of Europe come from the antipodes. At the bedside of Britishvolt, the project for the largest gigafactory on the Old Continent, which ended up in bankruptcy two weeks ago, an Australian company showed up: it’s called Recharge Industries, it’s owned by the New York investment fund Scale Facilitation Partners, and has entered into an agreement to buy the British company that imploded without having laid a brick of the promised plant.
The commissioners…
