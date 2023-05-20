How Barak Behar came to FK Crvena zvezda | Sport

Barak Bahar was promoted to the new coach of Crvena zvezda, and now he told how the collaboration came about.

Crvena zvezda officially confirmed the parting with Miloš Milojević and the arrival of new coach Barak Bahar, and the entire operation of the Israeli’s arrival at the “Rajko Mitić” stadium began a few months ago. The leaders of the red and white came to Haifa to personally negotiated with Baharwhich the media photographed and the secret could no longer be hidden, even though all parties were silent on this topic in the meantime.

Now Bahar spoke for the first time about how the agreement was reached: “At one point I realized that the people from Crvena Zvezda wanted to invest a lot in us and I realized that it was the right place for me. But I couldn’t do it alone. If someone from my team didn’t want to go, neither would I I wanted it because it’s a new challenge for me.” he said to “Kanal 13” from Israel.

In the meantime, his colleagues agreed to come to Crvena Zvezda, that is, the club gave them great conditions, since Bahar did not want to say “yes” without them. One of the collaborators is Dani Inbar, who revealed how the negotiations with the leaders of Crvena zvezda, who were staying in Haifa, went on: “They all came in suits, at 40 degrees Celsius. Barak and I were sitting in a restaurant, and one of them turned to the coach and told him: ‘We came for you and we’re not leaving until you sign.'”

Bahar points out that he knows that after so many years of work in Israel – going to Red Star and “getting out of the comfort zone”, and it will be especially difficult for him because of the separation from his family: “In the beginning, I will live alone in Belgrade without my family and it will not be easy. I have to see how I will acclimatize to everything, and at the end of the day I come to work hard and succeed. The advantage is that my wife and I know that they give me peace and help me in my successes, and my wife has already made a lot of sacrifices. I talked to her about leaving and she wanted me to stay in Israel, but she knows that this is an important step for my career to progress.”

Let us remind you that Barak Bahar was the champion of Israel six times. First three times with Hapoel Ber Sheva, then three times with Maccabi Haifa, and now with Red Star he will participate in the group stage of the Champions League and try to make a better result than Vladan Milojević, Miloš Milojević and Dejan Stanković before him. .

