The spine is made up of several components, called intervertebral discs. They serve as cushions between the vertebrae. Each disc is made up of a pulpy nucleus surrounded by a tough, fibrous outer covering. When the hard outer covering of the disc develops an area of ​​weakness or a small tear, part of the inner nucleus can slip out of its normal position, producing a herniated disc.

What is cervical herniated disc?

A herniated disc is a condition which occurs when the inner material of the intervertebral disc protrudes and presses on the spinal nerves. This can occur in any area of ​​the back.

If the hernia is located in the cervical spine, it can cause symptoms such as pain in the neck, arms or shoulders, numbness or tingling, muscle weakness and difficulty moving the neck or arms.

What causes cervical herniated disc?

O cervical disc herniation can be caused by several factors, including:

As we age, the intervertebral discs can dehydrate and degrade, which can lead to a herniated disc;

A hard blow or fall can cause a cervical disc herniation;

Overexertion or excessive effort

Lifting weights or performing repetitive movements that involve neck movement can lead to a herniated cervical disc;

The wrong position when sleeping or at work

Standing in incorrect positions, with the head in an inappropriate position, can cause pressure on the intervertebral disc and can lead to the appearance of a herniated disc;

There are some cases where cervical herniated disc can be hereditary, so people with a family history of herniated disc may be more prone to this condition.

How can cervical disc herniation be prevented?

A few decades ago, cervical spine herniation was considered a condition mainly associated with the elderly. Today, the pathology is often found even in people under the age of 40. In most cases, it is related to the irrational distribution of the load on the spine due to professional activity. More and more young people spend a lot of time in front of the computer, while not paying enough attention to physical activity, walking and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

In order to prevent the occurrence of disc herniation in the cervical area, it is important to monitor your health, to observe at least the basic rules of a healthy lifestyle, to do moderate physical exercises daily.

Walking, swimming, fitness, yoga – any physical exercise will help strengthen the spine and prevent the development of many diseases, including cervical disc herniation.