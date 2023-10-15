How coffee affects intimate relationships | Magazine

The famous doctor reveals how coffee affects intimate relationships!

Karan Raj, a popular doctor on social networks who regularly shares professional health advice, left everyone speechless who heard from him that coffee can spice up and help intimate relationships.

A hot cup of coffee in the morning can help wake you up and prepare you to face the day – but what benefits could it have in the bedroom?

“In high doses, caffeine dilates blood vessels and increases blood flow. Arousal and orgasms are largely based on the amount of blood flowing to your sexual organs. The better your circulation, the greater the flow to your erectile tissue and therefore the more likely that you will reach a state of excitement which is a prelude to great pleasure,” he said.

However, the 2005 study that came to the conclusion about orgasms in bed looked at the chemical’s effects on female rats, not humans. Therefore, it has not been established whether people will experience the same result.

“But it is not disputed that caffeine is still a stimulant, so perhaps increased alertness and heart rate make people more active,” added Dr. Raj.

Of course, as in everything, you should not overdo it with caffeine. For the average person, the recommended dose of caffeine is about 400 milligrams, or four cups of coffee a day. Make sure you don’t exceed that limit, especially if you already have heart problems or are chronically ill.

