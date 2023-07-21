How counterintelligence works in Russia

Within the FSB, the main agency of intelligence inside Russia, there is a unit called DKRO (in Italian “Department for Counterintelligence Operations”) which monitors the activities of non-Russian people, making sure they do not conduct espionage actions in the country. This unit, among other things, worked on the arrest of Evan Gershkovich, the Russia correspondent of the Wall Street Journal, last March.

The existence of DKRO is no secret. However its activities, as well as the way it operates, have long remained largely unknown to the public. A detailed investigation published by the Wall Street Journal he shed particular light on the activities of DKRO-1, the division in charge of monitoring US and Canadian citizens, and on how in recent years it has increasingly resorted to often violent and persecutory methods.

The FSB, of which DKRO is a part, was born in 1995 (four years after the dissolution of the USSR) from the dissolution of the KGB, the most important security service of the Soviet era. From the KGB originated not only the FSB but also other intelligence agencies, almost all directly reporting to the Russian president. DKRO was created as a branch of the FSB in 1998, inheriting the counterintelligence tasks that had belonged to the feared “Second Central Directorate” of the KGB. In particular, according to the Wall Street Journal, in those years the section dealt with “examining the influx of US investors, newspaper correspondents and visitors in general” to the country, which after the dissolution of the USSR had become very open to the outside (among other things, it was precisely during that period that the caste of the so-called “oligarchs” was formed).

Since its foundation, the relationship between DKRO and the current Russian president Vladimir Putin has always been very close (Putin was a low-level KGB official). In 1998, Putin was given the post of director of the FSB, and he appointed Alexander Zhomov, a man close to him, as head of DKRO. Zhomov was a very experienced spy: in the 1980s, posing as a defector, he passed a lot of false information to the CIA, managing to slow down the investigation into Robert Hanssen, a CIA agent who was playing a double game and passing information to the Soviets.

When Putin was first elected president in 2000, the role of the DKRO became even more prominent. The section further intensified its surveillance of journalists, as well as staff of embassies and consulates.

As relations between Russia and the United States worsened, the methods employed by DKRO, which for years had mainly carried out surveillance actions, gradually became more menacing and underhanded. “Embassy staff [statunitense] he noticed how DKRO agents followed the ambassador’s son to school, to football practice, to McDonald’s. An employee was beaten up as he was entering the embassy complex,” said the Wall Street Journal. Indeed, a diplomat who was traveling by car just outside Moscow was followed by a low-flying helicopter. DKRO’s intimidation continued without the agents trying to cover up their tracks: often, after entering the home of a person they were stalking, they left a cigarette butt on the toilet seat as a sign of their passage.

Numerous diplomats and secret agents heard from Wall Street Journal they also confirmed DKRO’s role in the arrest of two former Marines, Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed. Whelan was sentenced to sixteen years in prison in 2020 on espionage charges; Reed, originally sentenced to nine years for assaulting a policeman, was freed following a prisoner swap last year. In both cases, DKRO is suspected of having created false evidence to incriminate them: in particular, some DKRO members allegedly caused Whelan to receive a USB stick containing confidential information, to make the spying allegations credible.

It also emerged that DKRO’s head of investigations against Whelan, Alexei Khizhnyak, has been assigned to follow the case of Evan Gershkovich, the correspondent in Russia of the Wall Street Journal detained for almost four months. Khizhnyak has been described as a “burly interrogator who [durante gli interrogatori] alternates between threats and lengthy philosophical discussions about Russian literature.’

Counterintelligence activities carried out by DKRO have intensified in parallel with those of Western intelligence agencies against Russian agents. In March of this year the Polish Interior Minister he announced the arrest of nine people suspected of being part of a Russian spy network whose objective would be to sabotage arms shipments from Western countries to Ukraine; in July the number of arrests rose to fifteen. Similar operations were carried out in Germany, Norway, Slovenia and the United States, where the authorities detained or expelled dozens of suspected Russian spies, some of whom held positions of great responsibility (one of these was a important official of the German external intelligence agency).

Part of these arrests and expulsions, for example in Norway, it concerned persons holding a diplomatic passport. This is not entirely unusual: agents of Russian foreign intelligence agencies (the GRU, which deals with military affairs, and the SVR, which specializes in civilian operations) are sent abroad posing as diplomats working in Russian embassies. This is a rather common practice in other countries as well. The expulsions of alleged Russian spies with diplomatic passports have increased significantly with the war in Ukraine: in the first three months of the conflict there were 450, according to a count of the American study center CSIS, almost all of them removed from European countries.

What is unusual about recent counterintelligence operations in Europe is that some of the people detained or expelled were not Russian diplomats or had any apparent connection to the SVR or the GRU. Instead, they were so-called “illegals”: agents trained to pretend to be ordinary citizens, who live in a certain country for years with the aim of collecting sensitive information, recruiting and paying informants, and building a network of contacts (the famous television series The Americans tells the story of a couple of Soviet “illegals” in the United States during the 1980s).

Identifying the “illegals” has always been complex. This year, the Slovenian security services arrested a couple of alleged Russian spies, who had moved to the country in 2017 with their two children. According to Guardian at least “six other suspected ‘illegals’ have been unmasked in various parts of the world over the last year”. The identification of so many “illegals” in a few months is unusual: the last arrests date back to 2010, when the FBI dismantled a cell made up of ten people in the United States. Among the hypotheses presented by Guardian there is that a source inside the Russian security services has passed information to Western intelligence agencies; or that the expulsion of hundreds of spies with diplomatic passports has allowed the European and US secret services to use more resources in the search for “illegals”.