In the last week Canada, the United States and some European institutions including the Commission announced, with some differences, that civil servants will have to remove the Chinese social network TikTok installed on their work smartphones. These decisions have renewed a debate that has been present for some years on the diffusion of some Chinese company apps in the West: some governments fear that, given the authoritarian nature of the Chinese government, these apps could be used to commit abuses and acts of espionage, even if now these risks are mostly hypothetical.

The reasons for the latest bans are similar to each other: the European Commission has ordered its staff to delete the app from all devices used for work by employees to “protect Commission data and increase IT security”; the US government has asked all employees of US federal agencies to delete it from their work phones within 30 days, calling it “a key step in managing the risk that the app represents for sensitive government data”; Canada has decided to have the app removed from all government-provided devices used for work because TikTok would present “an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security”. In all cases TikTok – owned by the Chinese company ByteDance – said it was not in the least warned or consulted before these decisions.

Commenting on the measure, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he “hopes that the fact that the government has taken the significant step of telling all federal employees to no longer use TikTok on their work phones will lead many Canadians, whether they are of companies or individuals, to reflect on the security of their data and to make their own choices”. TikTok has been banned in India since 2020, because the app is considered, like dozens of other Chinese apps, “an element hostile to India’s national security and defense”. Other countries, such as Australia and the United KingdomInstead, they decided not to take any steps to restrict TikTok on government devices because their cybersecurity experts don’t deem it necessary.

TikTok has been one of the most downloaded and popular social networks in the world for three years: the platform has one billion active users globally, many of whom live in Europe and the United States. The company adopts the predominant business model in its sector: it offers its users the free possibility of entertaining themselves by watching and interacting with content (in the case of TikTok, short videos) created by other users, collecting in exchange huge quantities of very personal data. precise, which allow you to show them targeted advertisements.

Despite this, governments have shown particular concern over the data collection practices and privacy protection of TikTok users in recent years. The main reason is that TikTok is the only really popular platform in the West that belongs to a Chinese company. Given that China is seen by the United States (and to a lesser extent by the European Union) as a hostile, authoritarian and untrustworthy country, there are those who fear that TikTok could be used by the Chinese government to spy on users, promote their political interests and meddling in the internal affairs of other countries.

For this reason, many analysts argue, the suspicions of Western governments towards TikTok are more of a political nature than a technological one. What worries Western countries above all is the fact that, although TikTok is a private company, the Chinese government has numerous records of even very heavy interference in the activities of companies it deems important and strategic.

In a recent articlethe journalist of the BBC Joe Tidy analyzed the main concerns, concluding that at the moment these are only hypothetical risks that have not materialized. First, the article asks whether TikTok collects an “excessive” amount of data. The answer varies according to the definition of “excessive”: Australian researchers who analyzed the code last July said it collects details such as location, the device it is used on and what other apps are on the device. But both researchers from the Canadian group Citizen Lab that those of the Georgia Institute of Technologywho accessed the same data, concluded that TikTok performs exactly like most of its rivals in the social networking industry.

The BBC she then wondered if TikTok could be used to spy on its users, as hypothesized since 2020 by Donald Trump, according to whom the app could help the Chinese government to «trace the positions of American federal employees and contractors, build information dossiers personal data for blackmail and conduct corporate espionage. TikTok has repeatedly claimed that it is totally independent from the Chinese government, and CEO Zi Chew he said al Washington Post that the Chinese government has never asked for US users’ data but that, “even if they did, we believe we shouldn’t give it to them because if the user is American, the data is subject to US law”.

Additionally, TikTok has been working alongside the US Committee on Foreign Investment for months on a $1.5 billion plan, known as Project Texas, to develop some privacy protection systems and reassure the US government of its independence from China. Project Texas was launched after former President Donald Trump’s administration tried to ban TikTok in 2020, without particular success. The plan was recently put on hold because the Biden administration stopped participating in the negotiations.

The suspicions against TikTok are part of a wider concern against all companies, technological and otherwise, based in China. “Concerns, especially in the United States and now in Europe, revolve around the issue of Chinese legislation, which subjects companies to certain constraints in terms of cooperation with party-state intelligence and security protection, and obliges companies and private citizens to share the collected data if they are asked to do so. These are obligations of both a political and regulatory nature that all Chinese companies must comply with, although this vulnerability to Beijing’s interference obviously damages their reputation internationally”, says Rebecca Arcesati, researcher who deals with technology and digital policies of the China and their impact on Europe for the MERICS think tank.

«This not just creates friction between the legislative and political constraints of these companies in China and the requirements they must comply with when they operate in other markets: this is not only the case of TikTok, it applies to all companies involved in the collection and management of data through the supply of digital technologies and services», adds Arcesati. «Added to this is the fact that the Chinese Communist Party is trying to have greater control of Chinese tech giants: for example in 2019 a share of ByteDance, about 1 percent, went to a Chinese state-owned company : a very small share, but which still gives access to a seat on the company’s board of directors and veto power over some decisions”.

According to BBC, for now, the possibility that China uses TikTok for espionage purposes remains “only a theoretical risk”.

Then there is a third concern mentioned by the BBC: that the Chinese government can manipulate the TikTok algorithm to show Western users specific content for propaganda purposes, “brainwashing” them. “Early in TikTok’s rise, there were high-profile cases of censorship on the app: a user in the United States had his account suspended for discussing the Chinese regime’s treatment of Muslims in Xinjiang; after a big public backlash, TikTok apologized and reinstated the account. “There have been few instances of censorship since then, aside from the controversial moderation decisions that all platforms face.”

Researchers from the Citizen Lab of the University of Toronto and the Georgia Institute of Technology also concluded that TikTok “does not impose obvious censorship of posts”.

A TikTok spokesperson he said to journalist Casey Newton that “it is disappointing to see that government bodies and institutions are banning TikTok on employee devices without discussion or evidence”. Instead, Chinese government spokesman Mao Ning accused the US government of “exaggerating the concept of national security and abusing state power to repress foreign companies.” “How insecure can the United States, the world‘s top superpower, be to fear so much the app preferred by young people?”, he asked then the spokesman. However, China does not allow the entire population to use practically all US platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, Twitter, YouTube, Tumblr and Tinder, above all for reasons of censorship and information control.

These measures are part of a much larger-scale confrontation between the United States and China, which is manifesting itself on various fronts, from customs duties to the recent spying allegations after the United States shot down a Chinese balloon over its skies.

“For reasons related to data security and content moderation, TikTok has become a victim of the US-China confrontation that does not end with technology,” explains researcher Ludovica Meacci, who deals with Chinese technology policies and security international at the Vrije Universiteit of Brussels. “From territorial disputes in the Indo-Pacific and new military alliances, to disinformation and hybrid warfare, through trade tariffs and controls on exports and direct investments, this competition between the two powers is multilayered and is becoming the dominant organizing principle international dynamics”.