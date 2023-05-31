How Dara Ladybug lost weight | Entertainment

Dara Ladybug revealed how she managed to lose weight and trim her figure, which she recently boasted about.

Source: Instagram/darabubamara_official

Dara Bubamara started an avalanche of comments when she posted a video on her Instagram in which she showed that she had visibly slimmed down and shed extra pounds.

After a series of remarks that she has gained weight and that she shows her unrealistic image on social networks, the singer decided to devote herself and soon praised her new line. On her account, she published a video in which she filmed first herself, then her flat stomach and narrow waist. She certainly enjoyed the praise on her account, and now she revealed how she managed to lose weight:

Dara was on a diet that helped her lose excess weight. As she said, she eliminated sweets and dough from her diet, so she consumed mostly vegetables.

“I don’t know where I got this much energy and strength from, I haven’t eaten anything for ten days, only vegetables. It’s unbelievable how much energy I have, I don’t know if any pop singer was born with as much energy as I do. Sometimes I struggle alone with my energy.” said the singer.

Watch the video that sparked an avalanche of reactions:



This is how she looked before:

(WORLD/ Click)