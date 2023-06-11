How did 4 Colombian children survive the jungle for 40 days after the crash? _aircraft_personnel_rescue

Original title: How did 4 Colombian children survive in the jungle for 40 days after the crash?

According to Xinhua news agency, after the plane crashed, four indigenous children in Colombia survived for 40 days in the jungle and were finally rescued. How did they create the miracle of life? The media tried to spell out the answer after many interviews.

[very weak]

The four children are a family, aged 13, 9, 4 and 1. They took a light plane with their mother to San Jose de Guaviare on May 1. The pilot reported engine failure en route, and the plane crashed into the jungle shortly after. The government immediately launched a search and rescue operation called “Operation Hope”. Two weeks later, rescuers found the wreckage of the plane and the remains of three adults one after another, but did not find the whereabouts of the children. On the 9th of this month, rescuers found them in a small glade about 5 kilometers from the crash site.

The Associated Press quoted General Pedro Sanchez, the person in charge of the search and rescue operation, as saying on the 11th that multiple rescue teams had passed by there many times, and the distance was only about 20 to 50 meters away from them, but they missed it unfortunately. When the children were found “very weak”, they could only breathe, drink water, or barely pick some small fruits to eat.

After being rescued, the children were treated at a military hospital in the Colombian capital Bogota and are expected to stay in the hospital for at least two weeks. Military doctors said they suffered minor injuries and were malnourished. “The children are recovering,” Defense Minister Ivan Velazquez said after a visit to the hospital.

Relatives told the local media after visiting that the children were in good overall condition when they were rescued, but they had developed dehydration symptoms and been bitten by insects. They looked “exhausted” and “very thin, very thin” and had received psychological counseling.

【”Son of the Jungle”】

The National Organization of Indigenous Peoples of Colombia (OPIAC) believes that children’s survival is inseparable from the survival skills they learn from an early age and how to get along with nature. In the words of the children’s grandfather, they are “sons of the jungle”.

Relatives told the media that after the crash, the children dug out a kind of cassava flour that local indigenous people often eat from the wreckage of the plane. They also recovered rescue kits dropped by helicopters from which supplies were recovered, AFP reported.

Although snakes and insects are rampant in the Amazon rainforest in May and June, and the rainfall is intensive, according to Astrid Cáceres, director of the Colombian Family Welfare Institute, “the jungle is in the harvest season”, which is a good time for children One of the conditions of survival.

Luis Acosta, a staff member of the National Indigenous Organization of Colombia (ONIC), added that the local indigenous people have accumulated some medical experience to adapt to the harsh jungle environment, such as how to treat scratches and stab wounds, insect bites, relieve fatigue and body pain.

According to the Associated Press, several officials praised the eldest sister for her courage, knowing how to survive in the rainforest, and leading her younger siblings through difficulties.

【joint search and rescue】

Colombian President Gustavo Petro emphasized that the rescue of the children is inseparable from the full cooperation of the military and indigenous tribes.

Two weeks after the plane crashed, rescuers concluded that the children were still alive based on some clues, so they stepped up their search and rescue efforts. At first, more than 100 soldiers worked with sniffer dogs. However, the jungle is filled with fog, dense vegetation, and low visibility, making search and rescue difficult, and the military alone cannot do what it wants.

The search and rescue operation was later supported by more than 80 indigenous volunteers from several surrounding states. Given the tense relationship between many indigenous tribes in Colombia and the armed forces, Agence France-Presse described this combination as “unusual”. Rescuers on both sides fought side by side for 20 days: Military helicopters dropped boxes of food into the jungle in hopes of keeping the children alive; messages from the children’s grandmother in Vitoto, the tribal language, were played telling them not to run away ; Rescuers felled trees and spray painted them in hopes of giving children directions.

Indigenous volunteers “have always had the hope and the belief that (the children) will be found,” Acosta said. Eventually, an Aboriginal volunteer found them.

The children told local officials they had been with a dog for a while, but the dog was nowhere to be found. Relevant personnel believe that it was a search and rescue dog participating in the operation, and the traces it left behind eventually contributed to the success of the search and rescue. The military is still searching for its whereabouts.

Editor Sun LinzhiReturn to Sohu to see more

Editor: