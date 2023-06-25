How did the United States hear about the probable implosion of the Titan?

One of the fundamental steps of the research that made it possible to find the debris of the Titan in the Atlantic Ocean, the submarine for the exploration of the Titanic which remained missing for five days, was the detection of an underwater sound by the Navy of the United States: thanks to that sound it was first possible to better locate the area of ​​the ocean in which to concentrate the searches, and then arrive at the explanation, now considered certain, according to which the Titan would have imploded a few hours after its departure.

For more than a hundred years, the US Navy has had systems for detecting underwater sounds, born for military needs and capable of operating even at enormous depths. As systems used for military purposes, however, they are also covered by great secrecy, and it is probably for this reason that the information publicly provided in this regard has been few and vague.

That the US Navy had picked up a sound shortly after the Titan’s departure was only known on Friday, when the implosion had already been announced, along with the deaths of the five people on board the submarine. However, the Navy had immediately communicated the information to the authorities in charge of the investigations, and it was then decided not to make it public in order not to affect the research activities. It’s unclear which of the systems at its disposal the Navy used to detect that sound, but we know there are several.

The development of technologies for underwater surveillance dates back to the First World War, the first occasion in which the use by the United Kingdom of “sonar” technology is documented, the one that exploits the propagation of acoustic waves underwater both to pick up any sounds and to detect the presence of physical objects below sea level: it is essential for example for submarines, which when they re-emerge must be sure that there are no obstacles in the way of maneuvering (but also in other situations). It was soon used by the United States, which already had long-range sonar systems during World War II to detect German submarines in the Atlantic Ocean.

But it was during the Cold War period that the United States began to develop the so-called SOSUS, an acronym that stands for Sound Surveillance System, currently in use. SOSUS is a much more sophisticated system than Sonar, which uses a network of “hydrophones”, ie microphones capable of operating underwater, fixed to the seabed, even at great depths. It was designed to better detect the presence of submarines, which were in great evolution at the time, and avoid the danger of any attack.

The SOSUS program remained secret until relatively recent years, i.e. until after the collapse of the Soviet Union (1991), and the location of US hydrophones and how great their ability to detect underwater sounds is still unknown. In general, all anti-submarine warfare systems are known only to a small circle of people, and related documents are often covered by the highest levels of secrecy used by the US government.

Some experts have speculated that it was SOSUS that captured the Titan’s implosion, although it cannot be ruled out that the United States may have other unknown systems capable of doing so. However, it would not be the first time that the SOSUS has been used in the search for a boat: it was thanks to the SOSUS for example that the wreck of the nuclear-powered submarine was found USS Threshersunk in 1963 during a test off Cape Cod, Massachusetts, in which all 129 people on board died.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

