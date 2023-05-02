Home » News » Folder scrapping 2023: how do you clean your tax record?

The scrapping of folders represents an opportunity not to be missed for taxpayers who are in default of taxes and duties. Thanks to this measure, it is possible to settle one’s debt with the tax authorities, avoiding further problems with the competent authorities. The deadline for the lump sum payment has been moved to 31 October 2023, while the first two installments must be paid by 31 October 2023 and 30 November 2023.

The folder scrappingalso known as scrapping quat, is a measure that allows taxpayers who default on taxes and duties to settle their debt with the tax authorities. With this option, it is possible to regularize the payment orders from 1 January 2000 to 30 June 2022, paying only the principal amount of the debt and eliminating penalties and interest. Furthermore, you have the option of paying in installments up to a maximum of 18, without any ISEE or income requirement.

Scrapping folders and cleaning the tax record

The presentation of the application for membership in the scrapping allows you to clear your tax record and to avoid precautionary or executive procedures, such as the registration of mortgages or administrative stops. In other words, the scrapping of files is an opportunity for defaulting taxpayers to comply with the tax authorities, avoiding further problems with the competent authorities.

Deadlines for payment and installments of the debt

The deadline for the lump sum payment has been moved to October 31, 2023while the first two rate must be paid by October 31, 2023 and November 30, 2023. The remaining 16 installments must be paid by February 28, May 31, July 31 and November 30 of each year starting in 2024. It is important to note that, if an installment is not paid within 5 days of the expiry, it is forfeited amnesty.

The choice of the installment plan

The choice of the installment plan is left to the discretion of the taxpayer, who can decide to pay in a lump sum or to pay his debt in installments. This flexibility allows you to adapt to the different needs of taxpayers, ensuring greater simplicity and clarity in managing your debt.